Red Bull Racing deliver F1 spectacle for the Giro final in Rome

Rome doesn't often stand still, but it did for a moment when Patrick Friesacher lit up the streets around the Colosseum in a Red Bull Racing F1 car, bringing the 2025 Giro d'Italia to a close with an unforgettable show-run.

The Austrian racing driver, Patrick Friesacher, carved through the city in a piece of motorsport history: Sebastian Vettel’s 2012 championship-winning RB8. But it wasn’t just the sound of the V8 engine bouncing off the ancient stones that turned heads - it was the details.

A big show in front of the Colosseum in Rome © Red Bull Content Pool

Paying homage to the iconic maglia rosa, Friesacher rocked a custom-designed pink helmet, gloves, and shoes - an eye-catching tribute to the Giro. The helmet, which he personally designed, carried an extra layer of meaning, with his family names subtly woven into the design. "I always have the names of my family, my kids on the helmet, also for my wife."

Patrick Friesacher celebrates the Giro d'Italia in Rome © Red Bull Content Pool

A race bike on an F1 car: A symbol of two elite worlds colliding

Mounted atop the F1 car was something rarely - if ever - seen on a Formula One machine: a Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe team bike, specifically the S-Works Tarmac ridden by rising Italian talent Giulio Pellizzari. More than a bold visual, the setup was a symbolic nod to the shared demands of pro cycling and Formula One, endurance-driven disciplines that test athletes to their limits.

While Friesacher acknowledged the gesture's significance, he made it clear that the presence of the bike wouldn't affect how he approached the drive: "In a showrun, the circumstances are quite difficult, but it's not gonna really affect, it's still a world championship-winning car."

The RB8 in front of the Colosseum turned many heads © Red Bull Content Pool

As someone who follows cycling closely, Friesacher also expressed admiration for what the Giro d’Italia riders endure:

“It’s so impressive what the Giro riders are doing along the 21 stages,” he said. “It’s a great sport. It’s getting bigger and bigger.”

Friesacher often cycles with his son and sees a natural connection between the two sports. “I know many Formula One drivers who love cycling,” he added. “Even for myself… I love going out on the bike. The fitness, the focus, it all translates.”