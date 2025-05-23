A powerful sprinter like him will be able to keep the leadership of the general classification until the finish in Naples, but from stage seven the road will start to climb and the climbers who aim to have the most coveted jersey on their shoulders in Rome on 1 June will be the protagonists. Among them, in this start of the Giro the brightest one seemed to be

, who came close to success by 24 hundredths of a second in the Tirana time trial (stage 2) won by 21-year-old

Joshua Tarling

(Ineos Grenadiers), British wooden medallist in the Olympic time trial in Paris, behind Evenepoel, Ganna and Van Aert. On that day, the Slovenian, already pink in 2023, gained on all his direct rivals for the general classification and slipped the pink jersey to Pedersen, who, thanks to bonuses at the finish line, deservedly took it back before flying to Italy.