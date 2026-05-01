Giro d’Italia 2026: The key stages that could decide the pink jersey

With 21 days of racing awaiting the riders at this year's Giro d’Italia, there are some stages that will prove more decisive than others in the battle for general classification and the all-important Maglia Rosa. From an Apennines ascent where legends are made to a Queen stage crammed with six cols, here are the key stages that could decide the pink jersey.

01 What’s new in the 2026 Giro route?

The 2026 Giro d'Italia kicks off in Bulgaria © Giro d'Italia 2026

The Giro will visit Bulgaria for the first time in 2026 and will start on the shores of the Black Sea. The Grande Partenza – the first three stages of racing – continues inland, finishing in the country’s capital, Sofia, before there’s a rest day for the teams to transfer across to Cantanzaro in Calabria for the start of stage four.

Here are the six stages that could decide the pink jersey:

02 Stage 5 – Wednesday, May 13

Stage 5 – Praia a Mare to Potenza © Giro d'Italia 2026

Praia a Mare - Potenza (203km)

3740m, hilly

What makes it important for GC?

After three days in Bulgaria and a sprint-focused day to kick off proceedings in southern Italy on stage 4, this 200km-plus spin in the rolling terrain of Calabria and Basilicata is the first time that the general classification riders can truly stretch their legs. While the maglia rosa is unlikely to be won today, the lumpy terrain could indicate who’s looking strong ahead of the mountainous tests to come.

Any historic significance?

The start town of Praia a Mare has hosted two stage finishes in recent Giros, while the final 24km of the stage are a mirror of the 2022 edition’s stage 7. That day, the breakaway evaded the peloton and Koen Bouwman took his first of two stage wins en route to that year’s mountains classification.

03 Stage 7 – Friday, May 15

Stage 7 – Formia to Blockhaus © Giro d'Italia 2026

Formia - Blockhaus (244km)

4472m, mountains

What makes it important for GC?

The first mountainous stage and summit finish of this year’s Giro, the stage from Formia to Blockhaus is not only the longest of the whole race, but it also packs in the second most elevation gain. After a rolling 135km, the remainder of the stage heads into altitude in the Apennines, and after the warm-up to Roccaraso, the ascent of the Blockhaus will be the first true test of GC rider’s ambitions – at 13.6km with an average gradient of 8.4 per cent, it could make or break a tilt at the maglia rosa before the end of the first full week.

Any historic significance?

The Blockhaus was first featured in 1967 and witnessed the greatest of all time Eddy Merckx’s first stage victory in the race (the Belgian would go on to win five maglia rosas and 24 stages at the Italian Grand Tour). It has been tackled seven times since, most recently in 2022 when Jai Hindley won the stage to propel himself into the top five, setting the foundation for his overall victory.

04 Stage 10 – Tuesday, May 19

Stage 10 – Viareggio to Massa ITT © Giro d'Italia 2026

Viareggio - Massa ITT (42km)

98m, individual time trial

What makes it important for GC?

The only individual time trial of the 2026 Giro , this fast, flat race against the clock looks straightforward on paper, but its length could make for some interesting time gaps – particularly amongst those GC contenders who aren’t the strongest time trialists and are looking to minimise losses during the race of truth.

Any historic significance?

Tuscany gets its second individual time trial in two years, while start town Viareggio was also a feature of the 2025 edition – acting as starting point for stage 11.

05 Stage 14 – Saturday, May 23

Stage 14 – Aosta to Pila © Giro d'Italia 2026

Aosta - Pila (Gressan) (133km)

4202m, mountains

What makes it important for GC?

Although one of the shorter stages of this year’s Giro, stage 14 manages to cram in a towering 4,200m of elevation gain courtesy of five categorised climbs. The maglia rosa will be on the defence from the start – the day beginning with an ascent of the 15.5km Col du Saint-Barthélemy – and after a fast descent back into the Aosta Valley, things soon ramp up again as the peloton tackles ascents to Doues, Lin Noir and Verogne. If the GC battle hasn’t heated up by then, it certainly will on the summit finish to the ski resort of Pila – a 15.9km climb with an average gradient of 7.3%.

Any historic significance?

The Giro regularly visited Pila in the 1980s and 90s, with Robert Millar and Udo Bölts claiming memorable stage wins in 1987 and 1992 respectively. The ski resort returns after a 30-plus year absence, albeit riders will tackle it from a new, previously unused side.

06 Stage 19 – Friday, May 29

Stage 19 – Feltre to Alleghe (Piani di Pezzè) © Giro d'Italia 2026

Feltre - Alleghe (Piani di Pezzè) (151km)

4834m, mountains

What makes it important for GC?

The Queen stage of the 2026 Giro , stage 19 is also the penultimate chance for the pink jersey to add to their advantage or for a serious challenge to be mounted. After a rolling 50km to start the stage, the final 100km will be unmissable with six back-to-back climbs ripe for attacking on. Expect the group to be whittled down to the main GC contenders by climb number four – the ascent of Passo Giau and this year’s highest point of the Giro.

At this point, there are still two summits to tackle, meaning time gaps could become critical. The final summit finish to Piani di Pezze might not be the hardest of the day’s racing, but with plenty of climbing already in the legs, expect the strongest to shine as the weakest wilt.

Any historic significance?

With no Stelvio, Zoncolan or Finestre in this year’s race, the scenic, snaking Passo Giau stands out as its most iconic climb. The Dolomites pass made its debut in 1973 and has often played a decisive role in the destination of the maglia rosa. It most recently featured in 2021, when the race leader Egan Bernal attacked to reinforce his advantage in the GC and effectively secure a second Grand Tour victory after 2019’s Tour de France.

07 Stage 20 – Saturday, May 30

Stage 20 – Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo © Giro d'Italia 2026

Gemona del Friuli - Piancavallo (200km)

3827m

What makes it important for GC?

The final throw of the dice, stage 20 is the last chance for a GC challenger to make a move before the ceremonial final stage in Rome. The Giro has previous for dramatic finales too – Simon Yates overturning Isaac Del Toro’s 1m 21s advantage to leapfrog from third to first on the penultimate stage of the 2025 edition. The double ascent to Piancavallo is where the race could be won or lost, with race organisers hoping for the GC contenders to still be slugging it out on the final summit finish.

Any historic significance?

Piancavallo last appeared in the 2020 edition, and Tao Geoghegan Hart took the stage win. It wasn’t the last the Giro would see of the British outsider, who overturned an almost three-minute deficit to clinch the maglia rosa seven days later.