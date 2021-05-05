Gravel racing is the new bike sport that you should get excited about

Part of this story Colin Strickland United States View Profile

Colin Strickland won the most prestigious 200-mile gravel race in the world, Dirty Kanza (now known as UNBOUND) in 2019. Joining us after just completing a gruelling 100-mile test ride on one of the most treacherous roads in his home state of Texas (The Road to Nowhere - watch now in the player above) he explains all you need to know about gravel biking.

Gravel biking: The short version

Gravel biking is a tricky one to pin down, borrowing as it does from a few different bike sports to create something unique and exciting.

“It’s a blend between mountain biking and road biking, borrowing different characteristics of each to find a middle ground,” Strickland explains.

In short, the sport allows riders to head into the unknown, following traditional tarmac roads, less well maintained secondary roads and forest and mountain trails for a true mix of environments and a freedom that is hard to match anywhere else than on a gravel bike.

Go on any adventure on with a gravel bike © Sean Berry/Red Bull Content Pool

Best of all, you can do it on your own, or with friends.

“Mountain bikers tend to be solitary folks who head off into the woods to find that peace whereas road biking is a social discipline,” Strickland continues. “Gravel riding is in between the two. You get the ability to escape onto less travelled roads like mountain biking and you can also ride in groups – although being social isn’t key. It’s more free-form than road riding, but not as freeform as mountain biking.”

01 The origin story

“As a culture, gravel biking developed from the randonneuring [bike camping] culture of the 1970s and ‘80s where people would load up their old steel touring bikes with giant handlebar bags and panniers, and head out to go camping,” Strickland explains.

Colin Strickland off-road in Terlingua © Sean Berry/Red Bull Content Pool

As these first riders headed out into more remote areas, they quickly realised their equipment would need to evolve to match the terrain.

“I think they quickly realised they needed bigger tyres because while they’d be on lanes and tarmac they’d also be trying to get to these remote places so they needed bikes that could do a little of both; ride tarmac, gravel roads and a few trails here and there,” Strickland continues.

Today, a gravel bike is somewhere between a road bike and a fat tyre mountain bike. And there’s more than a little bit of the cyclo-cross influence in there too.

A gravel bike may look like a road bike but there are subtle differences © Sean Berry/Red Bull Content Pool

"I think more recently, it’s spun off from the cylco-cross discipline with people realising that those bikes were great for gravel because it’s a road bike but with larger tyre clearance so you can take them into the hinterland without damaging them or having a terrible ride.”

Modern gravel racing, then, can be seen as the perfect offspring of both cyclocross and traditional randonneur.

02 What are we watching, exactly?

Gravel biking events vary greatly and can be anything from a 45km beach course to 100km of wilderness and punishment. The sport’s most prestigious event, UNBOUND (previously known as the Dirty Kanza) is a series of races held throughout Kansas, each covering different distances and terrain.

In gravel events amateurs and pros ride together © Sean Berry / Red Bull Content Pool

Almost uniquely for a cycling sport, both amateurs and professionals can ride in the same event, with occasionally up to 1,000 riders jostling for a podium finish. Despite this, Strickland says he finds a gravel race “a lot less stressful than a road race".

“A gravel event is different things to different people. A lot of people are there to have fun. But there will be a ton of people who will be there to challenge themselves to finish the gruelling long course," he explains. "They race together so technically the slowest rider is racing the fastest rider. You can choose to gauge yourself against the fastest riders or not, but the opportunity is there.”

This ethos of inclusivity makes the sport an extremely welcoming one, and one where taking part really is a reward in itself.

“It’s not about labelling people as slow or fast, or elites or amateurs,” Strickland says. “We start together and the course will differentiate the riders. You don’t need other humans telling you how fast you are, the road will do that on its own.”

03 I want a go. What do I need?

The gravel bike has evolved into its own beast. Want to have a go? There are a few things you’ll need to consider first, as Strickland explains.

Pick a gravel bike that suits the terrain you'll be riding © Sean Berry / Red Bull Content Pool

“The first step is to determine what kind of terrain you’re going to be riding. Are you going to be battling sustained steep climbs? Or are you going to stick to rolling flatland?” he asks. “That will determine whether you need a single front chain ring or a double front chain ring based on how steep the terrain you plan to cover is.”

The next question is just how rugged is the terrain you plan to cover? Give this some thought as it will affect which tyres you need to buy.

“You might go for 35mm and be slightly larger than a road bike tire, or you might want to go for 50mm and have this obscenely large clearance that is pretty much a mountain bike tyre,” Strickland says. “Keep in mind that bigger tyres are slower on tarmac.”

On gravel bikes, the tyres are fat © Sean Berry/Red Bull Content Pool

“The third thing is do you plan to do any touring with the bike?” he asks. “If so you might consider a steel bike as they’re lighter, with lightweight but hardy components. If you plan to do a big bike packing tour you could get a hardy aluminium designed to carry weight. Do you want it to replace a road bike? Or is it mostly a road bike you want to do a little bit of gravel riding on? Think about the type of terrain and surfaces you plan to ride.”

In other words; thinking hard about how you will use the bike is the most useful information going in to your purchase.

Colin's bike setup

Strickland's gravel bike of choice is the Allied Able © Sean Berry/Red Bull Content Pool

His bike is designed to be extremely light. It’s based on an Allied Able frame with a Shimano GRX/XTR groupset and ENVE handlebars, stem, seatpost and wheels. He uses a Specialized Romin Evo saddle which is very light. The tyres are Specialized Pathfinder 42mm filled with Orange Seal to protect against any punctures. He runs 45 PSI in the rear and 40 in the front. The gearing is what he used for Unbound (formerly Dirty Kanza) in 2019, 46 upfront and 11-40 on the rear.

04 The tricktionary

Like many other cycling sports, gravel biking doesn’t necessarily feature tricks. Which isn't to say it doesn’t require huge levels of skill. Here Strickland suggests two aspects of gravel riding you’ll want to master before competing.

Finding the best line

Constantly scout for the best line © Sean Berry / Red Bull Content Pool

“A tarmac road is a constant surface with the same resistance and traction,” he says. “A gravel road is completely variable. There’s one best line along the gravel in terms of the best traction. Scan the road, the surface and look for the best line around the puddles, mud and around the chunky pieces of gravel. You don’t just peddle along the road looking off into the boonies, you need to be looking for the best line.”

Turning

“Turning is also vital. Gravel road turns tend to be 90 degrees as opposed to a gradual sweep. We’re all on these rough, loose surfaces which make it easier to slide out, so you’ll be looking for the best traction through a turn and how to safely navigate them.

Kicking up dust, gravel or rock as you slide with the bike is a given © Sean Berry/Red Bull Content Pool

"You need to build your skillset by turning a little faster than you feel fully comfortable. This is in order to build some on the fly reactionary skills so that at an event you will be ready to match the speed of the group. The beauty of gravel is you can get away with sliding a little bit while being in control, whereas on tarmac the minute you start sliding you’ve pretty much already lost control.”

05 Who to watch?

You know what to watch out for, but who should you root for? Two riders Strickland is stoked on are:

Ted King

“One of the originals. A Tour de France rider who then retired from the UCI World Tour and transitioned over to gravel. He was the first real gravel racer to dominate. He identified the sport and helped form it at an early point.”

Amity Rockwell

“She’s awesome. She won the Dirty Kanza the same year that I did. She took a purist gravel approach to the sport. She never did competitive road racing but came from an endurance running background. She found her way into the sport through stupid long rides on her own just because she enjoyed the suffering.”

06 Where can I see more?

Colin's latest endeavour 'The Road to Nowhere' can be viewed in the player above. Follow him on Instagram for a lot of gravel content and links. He recommends gravelcyclist.com as the one-stop shop to plan your gravel season, as one of the original dedicated gravel event calendar websites, it’s a great place to start if you want to get involved.

