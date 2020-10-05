Get a hit of West African skate footage with The Green Cape Action Remix
Here's what happened when Dakota Servold, Aaron Homoki (Jaws), Yann Horowitz and Barney Page met the skaters of Senegal and Cape Verde last year – watch Patrik Wallner’s redux edit of every stomper!
Our 2019 skate tour of Senegal and Cape Verde had a two-fold purpose. In the first instance, we were of course hoping to link up with the nascent skate scenes of Dakar and Praia to help enthuse and encourage the skaters' inspiring movements there. Secondly, there was always the lure of the untouched skate spot.
With so much of the skateboarding world documented to death, the quest for virgin terrain always provides its own allure.
So while Jaws, Dakota Servold, Yann Horowitz and Barney Page rocked up in West Africa primarily to learn about and share skate culture with Aziz Wone, Ibrahima Paye, Jonathan Riven and their friends, we also naturally took the chance to film some full-throttle hammers on the largely untouched skate spots we found along the way.
This re-edit from their extended 2019 trip pulls together every heater logged on the streets of West Africa by the first pro skate crew to roll through.
This is what putting it down far away from the creature comforts of home looks like, when there are no second chances and no come-back-tomorrows – watch it in the player above right now.