Watch Jamie Foy, Jake Wooten and Margie Didal shred the UK skate scene

'Greetings From...' is back. Three new episodes of the skate show that celebrates skate scenes around the world are available to watch on Red Bull TV now.

London, Glasgow and Manchester are the cities under the lens this time around.

To spread a little stardust on proceedings, Jamie Foy , Jake Wooten and Margie Didal are on board for a mini-tour of the three scenes, sharing skateboarding experiences and spreading a little extra stoke as they go.

Manchester

Manchester makes for one of the country’s most interesting skate scenes because it has got so much going against it.

Despite a central architecture that reflects the city’s previous importance to the cotton trade – meaning New York-style tall buildings and relatively narrow streets (the cotton was moved by boats) – Manchester’s skate scene has not only survived council bans and inclement weather but is absolutely flourishing right now.

It’s just constant – it’s just growth, man – it’s never going to stop, I don’t think Eddie Belvedere

Also featured is Lewis Threadgold, the man behind the Insta account @manchestalgia , which charts the rich history of skating in the city.

One of the fastest-growing parts of the Manchester scene is the number of girls skating right now, so we were delighted to bring Margie Didal to skate the city for that reason, particularly.

Enjoy the sessions and stories with the great and good of Manchester skateboarding as our touring crew of Jamie, Jake and Margie learn more about what is going on within the skate scene in one of the UK’s most character-filled cities today.

Glasgow

A bluesy and soulful place with a historically resourceful and independently-minded skate scene – one great early example of which was the success of Clan Skates’ locally-sourced Poizone clothing label of thirty years ago – Glasgow’s skateboarding scene has a feel and energy all of its own.

We came to the resurgent city in order to meet the locals behind the many DIY skate projects which have filled a physical and cultural gap left by an ambivalent local council and discover how a skate scene survives partially undercover in a country where rain is alas, no stranger.

At a point, we thought, ‘Is this going to die out in this city?’, so to see how healthy everything now is really… it’s a lovely thing Toby Paterson

In this episode, the crew meet the locals behind some of the many DIY skate projects and discovers how a scene survives partially under cover.

Among the total dons the crew linked up with in Glasgow is Danny Aubrey, who runs an ingenious workshop called Re:ply Skateboards . Re:ply are focused on sustainability within skateboard manufacture, aiming to end waste by re-shaping and up-cycling worn boards.

Danny has personally rescued thousands of skateboards, raised good money for skateboarding non-profit organisations and given a platform to more than 50 artists from a business started in a garage in 2010.

London

London has long been part of international skateboarding folklore, since the days of vert ramps under the walkway at Crystal Palace, through 411 Video Magazine and Static videos.

Ever-evolving, the myriad skate scenes of London have, in recent times, become ever more diverse and welcoming.

It has spread geographically as well. Less-than-bohemian property rental prices have seen Zone 6 scenes pop up around individual curbs, courtesy of word spreading via various skate Instagram accounts.

There are so many facets of skateboarding, and in London, they are all being pushed… Daryl Dominguez

As well as checking in with some of the best-regarded people at the heart of the capital’s skate communities, we learn about the community DIY spot created in a derelict pub car park in South London before heading west to throw a best-trick jam in the unique environs of Bay Sixty6 skatepark underneath the four-lane Westway flyover, which has been keeping London skaters dry since 1997.

Enjoy our snapshot of UK capital’s skate scene as captured when Margie Didal, Jake Wooten and Jamie Foy joined us to session with as many rad locals at as many iconic London spots as we could during our cruise around Britain’s biggest skate society.

