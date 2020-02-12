2019’s GRID was absolutely bursting with incredible features and with Season 2 now available, this already-comprehensive, already-excellent racer gets even better. Along with new cars, refinement to career and multiplayer modes and a whole lot more, Codemasters have introduced the iconic Red Bull Ring to the game, giving you the chance to test your wits (and reflexes) on one of the toughest tracks around.

But what should you be thinking about when revving up on the starting grid, and how can you get the edge over your opponents early on? We spoke with Mark Green, GRID’s development director at Codemasters, who broke down the process of bringing the Red Bull Ring to GRID, and offered some tips to help you get to the front of the pack.

What was the most challenging part of bringing this course to life?

Mark Green: Creating a true sense of the sheer undulation and elevation changes at the Red Bull Ring was something we wanted to do, as it’s so unique to this circuit. This can be difficult to replicate in a video game, but our team has done an outstanding job of making it happen. The circuit’s also playable at many times of the day, including at night, so getting the lighting just right for each of those setups is always a challenge. The team has made it happen, though, and I’d suggest the Red Bull Ring in dusk or rain conditions are when the circuit’s at its absolute best.

Tear up the track © Codemasters

What are your tips for beginner players looking to master the track?

Two words: braking zones! The Red Bull Ring can be very demanding on the brakes, especially in the first two sectors, so finding your reference points for when to slam the brakes on is key. Turn 4 is especially tricky, as you’re racing downhill and it’s tough to straight-line brake. It may be worth using GRID’s in-game assists at first, like ABS and traction control, to get a feel for the track.

How will the Red Bull Ring’s incredible elevation changes impact the drivers and what would be your tips for mastering them?

As you head towards a lot of corners on this track, the elevation changes can make it difficult to pick out the apex from a distance. It’s good to get reference points on the circuit for when you want to begin turning, and really settle into a rhythm. In the first two big braking zones, you can actually brake a little later than you think, because it’s on an uphill slope, making them prime opportunities for overtakes.

How can drivers ensure they make the most of the track’s four straights?

Included in GRID’s car tuning options is the ability to lengthen out the gear ratios. While we wouldn’t recommend this for the game’s tighter tracks, like Paris or Barcelona, the Red Bull Ring could be a prime candidate for a setup change. Slipstreams are also a big deal in the game, so get behind an opponent’s rear wing and hold on!

What are your tips for getting the better of an opponent on a corner, and are there any corners on the track in particular you feel players should look to overtake?

As mentioned, those first two big braking zones are your prime spots to work your way up the field. After that, it’s often a case of keeping things tight and setting yourself up for the next big braking point. That said, in our testing we’ve seen that the very last corner can be a sneaky spot for a move, if you nail the previous right-hander and carry your momentum into the final right, which dips severely at the apex.

Which part of the track should players be most wary of when tackling the Red Bull Ring?

The middle part of the track may not seem too difficult, but it’s so easy to lose time around these flowing corners. Because the middle section blends from one corner to the next, if you get off-line early on, it takes a lot of time to bring it back. Be patient on the throttle and don’t hit the apex too early, so you’re perfectly set up for the next turn.

Conditions aren’t always kind... © Codemasters

What vehicles would you say are best equipped to handle the Red Bull Ring?

The new Track Day Supercars in Season 2 are a great fit, because they’re so aerodynamically focused, which means you can build up so much speed and use slipstreams to your advantage. Apart from that, we have Fernando Alonso’s F1 title-winning Renault R26 in GRID, which is obviously incredible around a racetrack like this!

We also have two shorter routes of the Red Bull Ring that we’re adding, which are a better fit for the Touring class we have in GRID, especially the TC-2 cars and Classic Tourers. The single-seater JEDI F-1000 is also a blast around the shorter circuits.

Finally, what was your favourite part of bringing the Red Bull Ring to life?

Basically, recreating an iconic circuit that’s been the host of so many great racing moments, in an iconic racing franchise that lives on creating those epic motorsport memories. It’s truly a perfect fit and I’m looking forward to jumping into some multiplayer lobbies that use the Red Bull Ring. Guaranteed action right there!