Griffin Colapinto's 2023 season comes into focus at Pipeline

Colapinto’s remarkable ability to absorb information earned him the nickname 'Sponge' from his former coach Jake Paterson. “I don’t let any good advice go untaken,” laughs Colapinto, “I put it into practice.” His two-month stint on the

in the off-season is a testament to his desire to stay sharp over the break. Despite calling Hawaii a “home away from home”, Colapinto made strategic errors that cost him results in the opening two events last season. “Those mistakes that I made in my heats last year are pretty much imprinted in my brain now. That's a good thing, I learned a lot. Now I'm just going out with a bit more of a purpose, having more of a task that I'm trying to accomplish with a certain goal in mind."