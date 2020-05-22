Two classic Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-Country Mountain Bike World Cup (XCO) races from 2018 will be the latest events to feature in our series of MTB World Cup rewatch parties this coming Sunday, May 24. You will be able to re-watch the men's race in Stellenbosch, in what was the opening round of the 2018 World Cup, and the women's race from the closing round of the World Cup that same year in La Bresse, France.

For those who are new to the sport of mountain bike cross-country, seeing a huge bunch of riders set of at the same time – battling it out lap after lap, for over an hour – can be slightly confusing. Everyone knows that the first rider to cross the finish line is the winner, but what happens in-between the start and the finish? What decides the start order and how many laps they're actually meant to do? Read on below to learn everything you need to know about the discipline.

What is XCC and XCO Mountain Biking?

What is XCO?

XCO, short for Cross-country Olympics, is a UCI World Cup race format held over undulating circuits including; technical descents, forest roads, rocky paths and obstacles, which riders must complete several times. Courses should be natural as possible but can have man-made features in them too. Riders start at the same time in a mass start, racing between one hour and an hour and 40 minutes, depending on category and course.

Stellenbosch was a new venue for the UCI World Cup back in 2018 © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

How long does a race last and what does the course look like?

Elite – 80-100 minutes

U23 – 75-90 minutes

Juniors – 60-75 minutes

A course circuit can be between 4-10km long. The amounts of laps each category of riders do is set to match their overall race time. A venue that has a shorter track will have more laps and vice versa. Generally races tend to be five to seven laps long.

One of Albstadt's many painful climbs © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Although the XCO courses over a World Cup season vary in technical difficulty and can look (and ride) very differently, they all have to be designed in a similar way. For example, they have to include a significant amount of climbing and descending, paved/asphalt roads cannot exceed 15 percent of the total course and extended singletrack sections must have pass sections.

A good start is essential

Positioning is a key aspect of XCO racing. Getting a good start is all important so having a good start order position at the start gate is really beneficial. A top ranked rider doesn't want to be stuck behind a bunch of riders on a track a few metres wide if he wants to win the race. Valuable time can be lost to a rival or the leader in this way, and the gap may never be got back. Read on below for how the start order for an XCO race is determined.

How is the XCO start order determined?

What determines where in the pack you start? © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

All riders (from the same category) start together. The start line is always eight metres wide, and so there are usually eight riders per line. Cross-country Short track (XCC), was a race introduced in 2018 to shake up how the starting order for the main XCO race was determined. Basically, riders have to race XCC to have a chance at a good start spot in XCO.

If a rider finishes in the top 24 of the XCC race their finishing position means they occupy the front three starting rows of the XCO race, the top eight finishers being on the front row and so on. Spots after the top 24 are determined by UCI XCO individual rankings and for the unclassified riders by drawing lots.

What does an XCC race look like?

XCC consists of a 1km to 1.5km circuit course with the race lasting between 20 and 25 minutes, and having on average six to eight laps. Each lap is around two to three minutes long. A XCC circuit typically uses the XCO start/finish straight and may use parts of the of the XCO course but can also be entirely separate.

Men's XCC racing at Mont-Sainte-Anne © Bartek Woliński

The XCC race takes place on on the Friday evening of a World Cup weekend, ahead of the XCO race on Sunday. As the event determines who occupies the first three rows in the main XCO race, nearly all the top riders in the field will have participate. There are also World Cup points on offer for those who finish the race – with that and starting order being determined by the race it is in the interests of competitors to compete. The winner of an XCC race gets 125 points, second gets a 100, third gets 80 and so on. Points are awarded right down to 40th place.

In-race tactics

With XCC you're basically going hell for leather for a sustained short period in a bid to keep position in the pack of racers. Big efforts are usually contained until the final lap when a short, sharp advance in speed can break the field apart.

In the longer XCO races, opening laps can be very frantic as riders jostle for position. The middle laps are where the riders tend to race within themselves and are careful in conserving energy. The last two laps are where the racing really hots up with riders starting to attack each other to try and gain time gaps and move positions in the race. Mind games are always at play throughout between the competitors. Racing at World Cup events can be full on and it is what makes XCO an exciting and hugely spectator-friendly sport.

Tight racing amongst the women © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

What do XCO MTBs look like?

The modern XCO MTB has aggressive geometry that seats the rider directly over the cranks for maximum power through the pedals. It has a lightweight frame and components for efficiency, plus big 29er wheels to help carry rolling speed over all surfaces. Most of the pros ride dual suspension now. Hardtails (suspension at the front only) are occasionally still used but it depends on the World Cup venue.

Schurter’s bike, a customised Scott Spark RC 900 Carbon HMX SL © Bartek Woliński

Who are the riders to look out for in the World Cup?

The elite women's XCO field is widely-renowned for providing some of the tightest racing that the World Cups annually produce. Why? Because the talent pool is so deep. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot , Kate Courtney , Jenny Rissveds, Annika Langvad and Jolanda Neff are just a few names among the big hitters that make women's racing so unpredictable.

