Manuel Lettenbichler takes championship lead with Red Bull Outliers victory

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Manuel Lettenbichler was untouchable as he rode to victory at Red Bull Outliers in Canada – round seven of the Hard Enduro World Championship. But he was pushed all the way by home favourite Trystan Hart, winner of the previous round, Red Bull TKO, in the US state of Tennessee two weeks ago.

Sherco rider Mario Roman completed the podium in third and the Spaniard will be doing everything in his power to reclaim the championship lead on home soil at the 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro in October.

Trystan Hart in action at the Red Bull Outliers prologue © Tyler Ravelle/Red Bull Content Pool

It was the first time that the world championship has gone to Canada and the Big Country delivered with an urban endurocross prologue in the Olympic park in central Calgary before heading to the wilds of the barren Badlands region for a two-and-a-half-hour multi-lap Hard Enduro battle.

Thousands of fans packed the Olympic Plaza to cheer the best extreme enduro riders as they took on a tough, purpose-built course, laid out by event organiser Shane Cuthbertson. Unfortunately, heavy rain, hail and lightning cut the action off after the first round of races and on Sunday, the riders made the 200km trek East to Steveville, a ghost town on the edge of Alberta’s Dinosaur Provincial Park.

There they took on a hard enduro course featuring a mass start and steep climbs, tricky off-camber traverses and tough drop-offs. Hart was quick off the line and tried to pull out a lead but Lettenbichler soon closed the gap, closely followed by Roman. The lead changed hands repeatedly as the front three raced bar-to-bar, but no rider could establish a lead in the tough conditions.

Into the Badlands: The mass start to Red Bull Outliers © Tyler Ravelle/Red Bull Content Pool Conquering the mountain at Red Bull Outliers © Tyler Ravelle/Red Bull Content Pool Trystan Hart on the finish line at Red Bull Outliers © Tyler Ravelle/Red Bull Content Pool The podium: Mario Roman, Trystan Hart and Manuel Lettenbichler © Tyler Ravelle/Red Bull Content Pool

With the clock running down, Lettenbichler made a final push on the last lap. Hart stayed on his rear mudguard but this time Roman was unable to respond. The duo came into the final climb neck and neck. Lettenbichler stumbled in the final 20m but remounted quickly and crossed the line just six seconds ahead of Hart.

“I’m pretty tired but so stoked to take the win. It was such an epic battle all the way,” said Lettenbichler. “The race was so intense, we were back and forward all the time. Trystan really wanted it and wasn’t giving up, but I wasn’t giving up either. And I just made it for the win. For the championship, it’s a pretty good result, too.”

“Man that was a crazy race,” said Hart at the finish line. “Mani, Mario and myself were just going at it. It was a battle the whole race. I was swapping places with Mani and then it came right down to the wire between us two.”

Roman finished just three minutes behind with Jarvis Racing Team’s Graham Jarvis in fourth and Taddy Blazusiak, back from injury, in fifth for GasGas.

With one round remaining, Lettenbichler now has the advantage. The German holds a four-point lead over Roman, with just the eighth and final round of the 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship remaining, the 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro on October 7-9.