Lettenbichler climbs to victory at Red Bull Abestone

Manuel Lettenbichler continued his remarkable run of victories in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship as he won his third event in a row, dominating the competition to emerge victorious at Red Bull Abestone .

The German rider came into the event in Italy in remarkable form, having secured wins at Xcross Serbia and Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. And it was no surprise when he made it a hat-trick of wins, finishing well clear of Billy Bolt in second.

Despite the victory, Bolt continues to lead the World Championship after four rounds, while the ride of the day came from Mario Roman who battled from 13th to finish third.

The brainchild of Hard Enduro star Michele Bosi, the exacting Red Bull Abestone became an immediate favourite with the Hard Enduro World Championship riders after making its debut last season.

Manuel Lettenbichler makes quick work of Red Bull Abestone © Red Bull Content Pool

With only five hours to complete two laps of the tough course across the mountains of Abetone in Tuscany, fourth-placed Alfredo Gomez was the last rider to cross the finish within the five-hour time limit on Sunday. He was closely followed by Matthew Green, who scored a career-best fifth as he dominated the Junior category, and a charging Graham Jarvis for sixth.

“It was an insane race and was really brutal with hard section after hard section. I felt good and tried to pace myself,” said an elated Green. “I knew Graham Jarvis was behind me, so that was motivation to keep pushing. To get fifth overall is incredible.”

Billy Bolt leads the championship after Red Bull Abestone © Red Bull Content Pool

Once again it was Lettenbichler and Bolt setting the pace with the British rider leading in the opening 45 minutes after topping qualifying on Saturday. But as the temperature soared, Letti slipped past before the hour as Bolt continued to struggle with a wrist injury.

“I actually crashed just after letting Mani past and never quite pulled the couple of minutes gap back,” explained Bolt. “He pulled away a bit and I pulled a gap on third place, so the final lap was about trying to manage that and bring it home safe.”

Once in front, there was no stopping Lettenbichler who managed the race superbly, pushing on in the final lap to extend his lead to nine minutes at the chequered flag.

“To get three wins in a row comes as a big surprise, it wasn’t something I expected at the beginning of the year. But I feel good in my riding and it’s showing in my results,” said the German. “The organisers did a great job this year with the track. It was hard the whole way through.”

Hard Enduro World Championship Standings (Top five after round 4)

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 62pts Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 60pts Mario Roman (Sherco) 58pts Alfredo Gomez (GASGAS) 47pts Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 40pts

The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship continues with round five at Red Bull Romaniacs in Romania, which runs from July 26-30.