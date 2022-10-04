Home comforts for Harriet Burbidge-Smith as Crankworx Cairns looms large

I'm really excited about the event. The courses look amazing – the guys have done a pretty insane job from all the photos that I've seen so far. You know when the courses are fun you're going to have a good week. It's amazing it being in Australia, too, and getting to see riders I don't ride with anymore, like Mike Ross.

I'm keen to see him throw down again. He's been massive in my progression into freeride and slopestyle. Aussie crowds are pretty special, too. I just want to go out there and smash it. I feel like I'm in a good position to do well. If I put it together I'll be stoked with the results.