The story of Aomine’s epic Hearthstone Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 victory

Winning an international Red Bull M.E.O. tournament is an incredible feat. Aside from the dedication and ability it takes to be a world champion, to get to the final you have to overcome a plethora of challengers and even then, the finals themselves are tense affairs between the best of the best.

But Achilleas ‘Aomine’ Lamprakis has now entered the fabled pantheon of winners, after beating Shura in a thrilling Hearthstone final at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 in March that went the distance, taking all of the best-of-five games before an eventual 3-2 result crowned Aomine as the winner of the event.

After 11 months of competition, seeing off competitors from 28 countries, finally Lamprakis has some time to reflect, so we caught up with him to find out about his training regime, his road to the final, his decks and just how it feels to be crowned one of the world’s best mobile gamers.

Road to glory

Achilleas ‘Aomine’ Lamprakis is Hearthstone main through and through. While he likes to watch (but not play) League of Legends and occasionally PUBG with his cousins, his game is Hearthstone and it shows. A mature performance in the final against Shura crowned him as the champ, but his road to that winning night was long and bumpy.

One match stands out to Lamprakis on that year-long journey. “The final against stathisv13 was extremely hard,” he explains. “He's an extremely good player and the games were tough”.

Of course the beauty of Red Bull M.E.O. is that it’s open to gamers from all over the world and combined with Hearthstone’s mobile nature it means you don’t need an expensive PC to get involved, certainly in the early stages.

Lamprakis backs this up, revealing that he: “played the qualifiers on my phone and that was new”, before praising the overall tournament, saying how it's “overall a great experience and a great organisation”.

Oh and before anyone gets any ideas, he’s already told us he’ll be back again when the next announcement happens and thinks that others should, too, saying: “It’s the best time [to start playing Hearthstone]. The core set is free and you can grind the new collection if you want to without paying. Stay there and it will happen.”

That winning feeling

VanCleef may have been nerfed, but he’s still an Aomine favourite © Blizzard

Aomine was by no means expected to win Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3. In fact, he had to recover a deficit to pull it off.

“When I was down 2-1 in the finals, I thought I had lost. Shura was so good at making me doubt my own decisions”, explains Lamprakis, adding that it was a hard-fought victory that eventually caused Shura to realise all was lost, conceding the last match to give Lamprakis the win.

How does it feel now to be the champion? Lamprakis is still buzzing from the victory, it seems, saying: “It’s amazing. I mean it’s a great feeling! I would love to win again, so I’ll be playing a lot and hopefully you’ll see me around again”.

But what does he put his big win down to? What helped him see it all through? He clearly believes in the hard work that comes from training. “Practice and hope. I like to be prepared, but you need some high roll for events like that,” our champion reveals. “I played okay in most of my games, but without luck I wouldn’t be the winner.”

Hearthstone’s meta has evolved so much over the years, but players still have tried and tested plans that net their wins and Lamprakis points out he has a well prepared line-up. “I brought what I was feeling comfortable with.” But he did have an ace in the hole, after all, as he reveals to us: “The mage, though. The mage was my practice partner’s idea [Rst_hs] and it was good!” Lamprakis also has other cards he likes – and avoids: “Most definitely Edwin VanCleef and also I don’t like tech cards in my decks.”

Looking to the future

Lamprakis trains 3-4 hours at a time, showing his dedication © Achilleas Lamprakis

Before we asked about the future for the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 Hearthstone winner, we wanted to get an idea of where the people who play these high profile matches are in terms of the game meta itself. Hearthstone is updated regularly with nerfs and buffs, so just what does Lamprakis think of the state of Hearthstone in 2021? “We do have a new game now”, he muses. “Core set and new expansion! The game has changed tons, so I guess we’ll wait and see.”

So what’s next for Aomine himself? More competitions, more prizes? More training, at any rate, he reveals.

“Hopefully more winning”, Lamprakis suggests, ”but we shall see. Keep playing, keep getting better and roll some highs. I play after work and on the weekends, tours and ladder. Three to four hours or maybe more if I can afford it.”

“I’m definitely a grinder. I play as much as I can and I love the game. I’ve played since 2014. That’s a certain commitment.” With such a high level of play, dedication and a long-term commitment, we’re pretty sure Lamprakis will be winning more very soon, and we wish him the best of luck.