Henrik Kristoffersen fights back to claim slalom World Championship bronze
© Erich Spiess/ASP/Red Bull Content Pool
The Norwegian ace puts together a flying second run to earn himself a spot on the slalom podium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
Henrik Kristoffersen won bronze in the slalom event at the FIS World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, edging out rising star and home favourite Alex Vinatzer for a place on the podium.
Two days after finishing ninth in the giant slalom, Kristoffersen came into the slalom race full of confidence, having secured his second World Cup win of the season in Chamonix on January 31.
The Norwegian, who has 23 World Cup victories to his name, struggled during his opening run and was 0.38s behind the leader, Adrian Pertl of Austria. While Kristoffersen found himself in sixth position, Vinatzer excelled, as he moved into second by the end of the morning session.
The 21-year-old Italian was hoping to secure his first slalom victory, but endured a difficult second run, eventually having to settle for fourth place.
Kristoffersen made his experience count in the afternoon, as he posted a brilliant leg time of 54.32s to claim the bronze medal, finishing behind Pertl and eventual winner, compatriot Sebastian Foss-Solevåg.