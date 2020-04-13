Slalom star Henrik Kristoffersen relives the twists and turns of his season

When you look at Henrik Kristoffersen ’s list of achievements it's staggering to think he's still only 25-years-old.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2014 with victory as a teenager in front of 45,000 people at one of the most famous races on the calendar in Schladming, Austria, he's added World Cup globes and Olympic medals to his collection, alongside becoming a record-breaker and world champion.

Here's what the man from Lørenskog in the south of Norway had to say, having had time to reflect on a successful season on the snow.

Two globes, three victories and one consistent season

Of the 16 slalom and giant slalom races Kristoffersen entered, he finished in the top-five in 12 of them, including nine podiums and three victories: in Levi, Alta Badia and Schladming.

With the final events in Kranjska Gora and Cortina cancelled, he was crowned slalom and giant slalom champion without leaving the start gate.

On the ending, he said: “I’d like to have finished the season as there were a lot of races and possibilities, but there are bigger things going on than the five races left. It was frustrating but I’ve learned to deal with things that I can’t change.”

Joining skiing’s all-time greats

Only an elite band of skiers have won the slalom and giant slalom titles in the same season, among them legends such as Jean-Claude Killy , Ingemar Stenmark , Alberto Tomba and Marcel Hirscher .

Despite revealing his slalom globe in 2016 “felt more deserved,” as it was over a full season, Kristoffersen admits it's an honour to be part of the select group. He said: “That’s a huge thing to do and to be on that list. There are only huge names on that list!”

Chasing the crown

Missing and not missing Marcel

Kristoffersen admits he was torn over the absence of Hirscher from competing on the World Cup circuit. Part of him felt bereft of his friend, the competitor in him part-relieved, but part-frustrated.

“I miss him as a friend on the World Cup tour and I miss the authority he has without having to say much. There’s no person like that anymore,” he said.

“But I don’t miss being second behind him so I’m quite glad about that! But also I’d like to have had more possibilities to beat him.”

Going all-out next season

For five seasons, Kristoffersen has found himself in contention for the prestigious World Cup overall globe, but each time he has finished in either second or third place.

Can he tick one of the last remaining boxes left in his career in 2021? He said: “I try not to think too much about it, but of course I’ve been second, third, second, third and third now, so I’ll be one of the competitors for sure. I made mistakes last year but, if I start at a higher level and learn from this year, I can do things even better.”

More still to come

Being in the relatively unique position of having both age and a huge amount of experience on his side, are we still yet to see the best of Henrik Kristoffersen?

The Norwegian said: “I feel like alpine skiing is a sport where it’s difficult to peak. There’s the physical peak but, with that, there’s so much technique in alpine skiing and experience required. You can keep on winning until the end like Marcel [Hirscher]. I still think there’s more to come.”

Training has already started for next season

Kristoffersen is used to a manic training and travelling schedule and would be forgiven for taking some time to rest in isolation. However, training has already begun (at home on indoor equipment) to get himself in the best possible shape for next season.