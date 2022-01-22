Kitzbühel slalom podium boosts Henrik Kristoffersen's World Cup hopes

Henrik Kristoffersen produced a trademark second-run charge in the Kitzbühel slalom to claim a podium finish with third place behind Brit Dave Ryding and compatriot Lucas Braathen.
Norwegian Kristoffersen came into the iconic race with one FIS World Cup victory to his name at the Alta Badia giant slalom as he looks to recapture the form of his peak 2016 and 2020 seasons.
It didn't look like it was going to be another win as Kristoffersen was 24th after the first run, 1.68s down from leader Alex Vinatzer, with Frenchman Clément Noël second just 0.08s behind the Italian.
Reigning FIS World Cup overall champion Alexis Pinturault was seventh, 0.91s back, as Briton Dave Ryding lay sixth heading into the second run.
Kristoffersen catapulted himself to the top of the standings with a phenomenal 49.64s second run, as Meillard also improved ahead of the final skiers coming down the famed mountain.
Pinturault didn't finish his second run, leaving Ryding to set down the marker with a brilliant second run that neither Noël or Vinatzer could better as they slipped back to 15th and 18th respectively.
It was Ryding and Britain's first Alpine Skiing World Cup victory, while Kristoffersen's third behind Braathen leaves him 13th overall in the slalom standings with Pinturault 12th, Noël seventh and Meillard sixth.