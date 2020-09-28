"I'm a little more animal" is Henrique Avancini’s XCO World Cup gambit

Henrique Avancini returned to competing in Europe the way he likes best – with wins. As the start of the belated Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-Country World Cup approaches, the Brazilian has already triumphed at two events (in the Czech Republic and Poland) and he's now looking to take this winning mentality to Nové Město and beyond to the World Championships .

Avancini will compete in four races at the double round in Nové Město , which kicks off on September 29. There'll be two short track (XCC) and two cross-country (XCO) races held at the Czech venue. Soon after, he'll ride in the UCI MTB World Championships in Leogang, Austria and will only return to Brazil to defend his national title in late October. You can watch the Nové Mesto racing live on Red Bull TV here .

The expectation

After having his best career season to date in 2019, finishing third in the World Cup standings, Avancini is now looking for his first victory in an XCO race on the circuit.

Henrique Avancini racing at the 2019 World Cup in Les Gets © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

"The main difference is the preparation time that all the athletes had. The longer training period will be the one that'll have the most impact, both positive and negative and this will be put to the test," says Avancini, who did nearly all of his pre-season preparation in Petrópolis, just north of Rio de Janeiro.

The rivals

"In this recent period, few competitions took place and only the Europeans returned to compete in July and August. No event has brought together many high-level racers, though, so it hasn't been possible to set a benchmark and evaluate the athletes," says Avancini of his potential rivals.

He expects his main opponents to be the usual familiar names, like Nino Schurter , Maxime Marotte and Lars Forster . He already knows how these top athletes prepare for competition and their mentalities, but he also predicts that there may well be a few lesser-known athletes who could make their mark at the races.

"I see the short schedule as an opportunity for younger athletes to get a top-10 finish and there could even be some surprises on the podiums at the World Cup, in riders such as Milan Vader of the Netherlands, Gerardo Ulloa from Mexico and Sebastian Fini from Denmark," explains Avancini.

Watch the video below to see which athletes you should keep an eye on when racing gets underway at Nové Město:

Cross-country riders to watch in 2020

Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the MTB action on all your devices! Get the app here

Mental games

With the entire cross-country season coming down to one weekend and four races at Nové Město, the pressure is high and there's no room for error from riders looking to be at the sharp end of things. Avancini says he'll have to keep mentally focused to make sure his performance levels don't drop.

Avancini knows mental strength will be required for the compacted World Cup © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

"In a high-performance race, you need to be less rational," he says. "I'm a little more 'animal' and everything is more intuitive. Cross-country is a sport with a lot of demands and you need to learn how to suffer on the bike. The focus within a race, the feeling that I call a 'hotbox', is what brings me pleasure. To get to this point, it takes a lot of mental training to empty your head. That way, there are no deep emotions or thoughts going through the mind."

Making the most of the changes

There's been one silver lining for Avancini with all the World Cup races being postponed or cancelled this summer – he got to spend more time with his partner and daughter back in Brazil. Liz was born in 2018 and the time at home has meant Avancini has been there to enjoy seeing his daughter growing up, which he'd ordinarily have missed due to his racing commitments abroad for five or six months of the year.

Henrique Avancini with his daughter, Liz © Fabio Piva/Pivaphoto.com

"When I'm away from home, I like to remember that I have a good reason to do things well," he says. "Fatherhood has taught me that I need to do well and always try to do better, regardless of how I'm feeling.

"Raising a child teaches you a lot about resilience, being aware that you have to do something for someone who needs you. I bring that to the sport. It's been wonderful to be a father, it brings me joy and I miss her so much when I'm away from home."

Tune in and watch the XCO action

Below are the times you can watch Avancini and the rest of the cross-country elite at the UCI World Cup races live on Red Bull TV .