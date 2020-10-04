This is Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel
As Henrique Avancini storms the short track racing and the cross-country finals see what bike the Brazilian's riding to victory.
Henrique Avancini is determined, charismatic and very careful to get the highest performance when choosing his equipment. This season he has the brand-new Cannondale Scalpel High-Mod 2020, and it's what he used for his historic victory in the second cross-country final and short track (XCC) race at the MTB World Cup in Nové Mesto in the Czech Republic.
Nové Město men's XCC 2 sprint finish
Let's take a look at the bike
The new Scalpel features one of the lightest full-suspension mountain bike frames ever produced by the brand, at 1.9kg. The key to its extraordinary performance is Cannondale's new FlexPivot suspension.
Incredibly durable and flexible, the FlexPivot is a patented rear scale, built with the very latest in carbon fibre, forming a Horst-link pivot, lighter and more rigid than bearings, without the need for maintenance.
The FlexPivot works in perfect harmony with the rear shock to absorb the impacts of the terrain. This also allows the suspension and the overall feel of the frame to be adjusted in a personalised way, depending on the size, with 'Proportional Response' construction techniques, allowing for ultra-light pedalling with extraordinary grip, acceleration and control.
Another detail of Avancini's bike, which uses an M size frame, is the rear tyre clearance for the large 2.4in tyres. AI technology – Asymmetric Integration – helps to keep the chainstays short and to provide traction and agility.
Finally, it's worth highlighting components such as the Shimano XTR electronic transmission system and the retractable seatpost to increase the bike's control capacity in descents and technical stretches.
The specs
- Frame: New Carbon BallisTec Hi-Mod, 100mm, Proportional Response Tuned, FlexPivot Chainstay, PF30-83, Tapered Headtube, Speed Release 12mm thru axle, AI Offset, Stash compatible
- Fork: Lefty Ocho Carbon, 100mm, Chamber Damper with remote lockout, OppO Spring System, tapered steerer, 55mm offset
- Rear suspension: Fox Float DPS Factory EVOL, 100mm, remote lockout, adjustable rebound
- Headset: Integrated, 1-1 / 8 to 1.5in, sealed bearing
- Bottom Bracker: Cannondale Alloy PressFit30
- Chain: Shimano XTR, 12 speed
- Crankset: Shimano XTR, BB30a, 34d
- Cassette: Shimano XTR, 12 speed
- Rear derailleur: Shimano XTR
- Shifters: Shimano XTR, 12v
- Wheels: HollowGram 25 rims, Superlight Hi-Impact Carbon, 28h, 25mm IW, tubeless ready, DT Swiss Competition Race spokes, straight-pull
- Hubs: Lefty 60 (front) and DT Swiss, 12x148 (rear)
- Tyres: Schwalbe Racing Ray EVO, 29 x 2.25in, SnakeSkin, Addix Speedgrip, tubeless ready (front); Schwalbe Racing Ralph EVO, 29 x 2.25in, SnakeSkin, Addix Speed, tubeless ready (rear)
- Brakes: Shimano XTR hydraulic disc, 160mm RT86 Ice Tech rotors
- Handlebars: Cannondale 1 Flat, Carbon, 31.8mm, 9° back, 760mm
- Saddle: Prologo Dimension NDR, Tirox rails
- Seatpost: Cannondale DownLow Dropper, internal routing, 31.6, 100mm
- Stash Kit: (Fabric 8-in-1 Mini Tool and Dynaplug tubeless puncture repair tool), Tubeless valve stems