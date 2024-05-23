World first: Watch two wingsuit flyers soar through London's Tower Bridge!

Marco Waltenspiel Being part of the Red Bull Skydive Team means BASE jumper Marco Waltenspiel can do what he loves every single day – fly like a bird.

had one chance and took it – and soared through the famous bridge in the heart of the city at an astonishing 246kph.

For Fürst and Waltenspiel, the wingsuit flight was a dream come true. “It’s just insane to get this opportunity to fly through such a unique landmark,” says Waltenspiel. “You see action like this in films, but to actually do it ourselves is amazing!”

The skydivers Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel leapt from a helicopter west of London Tower Bridge on May 12 at 5:22am local time. The morning’s conditions needed to be perfect to ensure a safe flight.

After passing the bridge, the pair pulled a complex manoeuvre, climbing rapidly to around 80m in order to pull their parachutes

The window between the towers they had to pass through was 65m x 32m

They dropped from a height of 914m, 1.2km west of the bridge to get precisely the right speed and angle of descent

Fürst and Waltenspiel started training for this day in 2022. The Austrian duo moved to a training ground in Oxfordshire, where they recreated the dimensions of Tower Bridge by flying between two carefully positioned cranes. These whopping 200 practice flights helped them define the project's specifics, including the optimum height to drop from: 914 metres.

Wingsuits can gain altitude, but only for a short time. On passing safely through the bridge, the Red Bull wingsuit fliers rose into a steep climb called a ‘flare’, in order to slow down and get enough altitude to safely pull their parachutes for landing.

This flare took them rapidly from an altitude of 30m to a height of 80m.

Apart from the obvious challenges of precision flying, the Marcos were concerned with their safety when it came to landing on designated barges in the River Thames.

