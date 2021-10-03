Mani Lettenbichler keeps Hard Enduro title hopes alive with Hixpania podium

In the race for the inaugural Hard Enduro World Championship title, Manuel Lettenbichler finished third at the Hixpania Hard Enduro to keep up the pressure in his race for the crown, as home hero Alfredo Gómez came out on top.

Letti's friend, training partner and championship rival Billy Bolt was second in a Husqvarna one-two and the Briton now takes a three-point lead into the final round of the championship. Luckily for Lettenbichler, that's the GetzenRodeo in his native Germany – an event he bossed as he wrapped up the WESS title in 2019.

Spaniard Alfredo Gómez was unstoppable on home soil © Future7Media/Red Bull Content Pool

Bolt had been the form rider all weekend, taking victory in the night-time prologue on day one and Saturday's cross-country through the forests around Aguilar de Campoo in the Campoo X-treme. Gómez found another level during Sunday's final stage, though – the Camino Perdido – leading the way to the top in the three-hour race.

Gómez took the lead from the start, with Lettenbichler in a strong position following in second and looking for a chance to make a pass and take back the championship lead.

Out of sorts following an illness last week, Lettenbichler began to tire and was unable to hold off the charging Bolt, who closed in on him before ultimately passing for second place. Bolt then set about hunting down Gómez, but the Spaniard was already too far in front.

Mani Lettenbichler eyes the imposing Hixpania hill climb © Future7Media/Red Bull Content Pool

"I'm so happy to take the win here in 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro," said Gómez. "It's definitely been a tough race, but it feels so good to do it in front of the Spanish fans. I saved some energy for today and it's certainly paid off. I took the lead on lap one and just felt good straight away. I managed to focus on myself and not make too many mistakes. It felt awesome to cross the finish line as the winner."

"I struggled a lot on the first two laps. I found it hard to find my rhythm and ended up making too many mistakes, losing energy and time," said Bolt. "At the refuelling I made a few adjustments to the bike and then the second half of the race went much better. I made a bit of a gap on Mani and even started to claw back some time on Alfredo, but it was too little, too late. Full credit to Alfredo, he was in a different league."

Mani Lettenbichler makes short work of the Hixpania Hard Enduro © Future7Media/Red Bull Content Pool

"I wasn't feeling 100 percent last week and I think my fitness definitely suffered," said Lettenbichler. "Despite that, I think I rode a good race and I'm happy to finish on the podium again. The guys ahead were riding really well and with today's result it means I'm three points behind Billy going into my home race at GetzenRodeo, so there's everything still to play for. I'm really excited for that one and I’ll give it my best as always."

There was plenty of drama behind the top three, as the overnight rain made an already tough course even harder. Sherco rider Mario Roman fought his way through for fourth, while Wade Young , the winner last time out at the HERO Challenge in Poland, lost ground to Bolt and Lettenbichler with fifth in Spain. Putting in a strong performance, GAS GAS Factory Racing's Michael Walkner was sixth, while Britain's Jonathan Richardson impressed, coming home seventh.

The Hard Enduro World Championship roared into Hixpania © Future7Media/Red Bull Content Pool

The 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship concludes with the eighth and final round of the season at Germany’s GetzenRodeo on October 30 .

24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro results

Alfredo Gómez (Husqvarna) 2h 35m 49.125s Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 2h 37m 4.784s Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 2h 39m 45.529s Mario Roman (Sherco) 2h 45m 59.409s Wade Young (Sherco) + 2 laps Michael Walkner (GAS GAS) +3 laps Jonathan Richardson (Husqvarna) +4 laps Teodor Kabakchiev (Husqvarna) +4 laps Matthew Green (GAS GAS) +4 laps Sonny Goggia (GAS GAS) +4 laps

Billy Bolt extended his Hard Enduro world championship lead by three points © Future7Media / Red Bull Content Pool

Hard Enduro World Championship Standings (After Rd 7 of 8)

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 87 points Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 84 Wade Young (Sherco) 71 Mario Roman (Sherco) 61 Alfredo Gómez (Husqvarna) 53 Jonny Walker (Beta) 44 Michael Walkner (GAS GAS) 38 Teodor Kabakchiev (Husqvarna) 29 Taddy Błażusiak (GAS GAS) 26 Dominik Olszowy (Husqvarna) 24