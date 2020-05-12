Red Bull Homestretch brings motorsport legends together for the sake of fun
© Red Bull
Pastrana, Roczen, Loeb, Rossi and more join an all-star virtual race. Watch live on May 14.
Red Bull is bringing the fun to you with Homestretch on May 14. This new series is a playful take on the virtual race trend that will put real-world drivers from different disciplines; including rallycross, rally, motocross, IndyCar and more up against individuals with no real-world race experience – musicians, athletes, notable celebrities, media personalities and more.
Watch Homestretch live every Thursday at 6pm CEST, 12pm EDT, 9am PDT on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Twitch channel, starting May 14.
The drivers will be playing Gran Turismo Sport on PlayStation 4 to see who will come out on top. Not only is driver banter (and a little old school trash talking) allowed, it’s strongly encouraged. Good thing these drivers are used to thinking fast, because quick rule changes and requirements will be applied to drivers mid-race.
Viewers can expect to see 10 drivers each week. You can also expect to see the line-up made of pros from different race disciplines who might never share a track in the real world. The featured drivers for Week 1 include Travis Pastrana, Sébastien Loeb, Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Timmy Hansen, Bryce Menzies, Ken Roczen and Scott Speed.
Beyond racing athletes, there will be a weekly Wildcard Seat for “racing outsiders”. This seat could be for a celebrity like a musician, athlete or other notable personalities. The first Wildcard Seat features two drivers, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.
Homestretch will be kicking off for the first time on Thursday, May 14 at 6pm CEST/noon EDT/9am PDT. Don’t forget to tune in to watch live on Twitch.tv/RedBull, Red Bull TV, Red Bull Motorsports YouTube and the ESPN app.
Full list of Week 1 competitors
- Travis Pastrana
- Sébastien Loeb
- Timmy Hansen
- Ken Roczen
- Bryce Menzies
- Scott Speed
- James Hinchcliffe
- Alexander Rossi
- Kris Bryant
- Jared Goff