From Seoul to stardom: the Hong 10 chronicle

Hong 10 isn't just a name, but a legacy in the world of breaking. Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Kim Hong-Yul, aka Hong 10, leaped into the breaking scene at the tender age of 13 in 1998. With a heart brimming with beats and moves that spoke louder than words, young Hong 10 soon became known as an innovator when it comes to move variations and combos.

His journey from the bustling streets of Seoul to the grand stages of the world is nothing short of a rhythmic odyssey, painting a tale of determination, innovation and an unyielding passion for the art of breaking .

Legendary B-Boy Hong 10 © Adam Rose/Red Bull Content Pool

01 The early years in Seoul

Hong 10 was drawn to breaking at a young age. In 1998, at the age of 13, he saw a friend practising the dance form and was instantly captivated. This moment sparked a keen interest, leading Hong 10 to delve into the world of breaking, eager to learn and hone his skills.

Under the guidance of his early teachers, Hong 10 was encouraged to develop his own style instead of merely mimicking others. This advice resonated with him, pushing him to practice diligently and explore the breadth and depth of breaking. Over time, he began to create a unique style that distinguished him from other breakers, laying the groundwork for a promising career ahead.

Hong 10 in Seoul © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Hong 10's rise to stardom

Hong 10’s first brush with global acclaim came in the early 2000s, a pivotal period that marked not only his own ascent in the breaking scene, but the rise of South Korea as a breaking nation. In 2002, he was part of the Expression crew that won the Battle of the Year. As part of Project Korea, he also won the UK B-Boy Championships in the same year, while becoming the runner-up in the solo competition. These victories weren’t just trophies in his cabinet, but a testament to the arrival of a new talent who had the flair and skill to dominate the dance floor.

Hong 10 remembers: "I was a kid and I joined one of the best groups in Korea, which was named Expression Crew, when I was 15 years old or something. I started my career there and then in 2002 I became famous because there was an event named UK B-Boy Championship and Battle of the Year. So, I went to those two events with my crew, and we won both battles. I mean, it'd never happened before, nobody, anyone in the world knew about Korea, and suddenly we were there, we won. Even we didn't believe it ourselves. And somehow, luckily, I got some good coverage from there and it started making me famous."

Hong 10 explores movement to find new shapes and combinations © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

His distinctive style, marked by intricate freezes and fluid transitions, started garnering attention from enthusiasts and veterans of the breaking community alike. Each competition became a stage where Hong 10 showcased his evolving artistry. His performances weren't about outdoing his opponents alone; they were expanding the boundaries of what could be done in the artform and a sign of his dedication to the craft.

For me, something important in the breaking is originality, I need the signature moves, many signature moves Hong 10

Asked about his many signature moves, he said: "For me, something important in breaking is originality, I need the signature moves, many signature moves. I also need the foundation. When we develop the foundation it will become a signature. That's what I believe and I have many signature moves."

03 Winning Red Bull BC One three times

Hong 10's journey through the breaking arena was adorned with numerous victories, each one etching his legacy deeper into the heart of the dance community. His prowess came to a spotlight on the grand stages of the Red Bull BC One, where he clinched the title thrice, a monumental feat that showcased his mastery and resilience. His first victory came in 2006 in São Paulo, Brazil, followed by a triumph in 2013 at the 10th anniversary of the Red Bull BC One World Finals held in Seoul, and the latest in 2023 in Paris.

These weren't just wins; they were a testament to his enduring excellence in a fiercely competitive domain, especially as his competitive career already extends over two decades. Besides him, there's only B-Boy Menno that has claimed the Red Bull BC One title three times.

Hong 10 won his third Red Bull BC One World Final in 2023 © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Hong 10 said after his third victory: “My goal was to get to the final stage with Phil Wizard, so I was already happy when I got there. I’ve practised with Phil loads before; he's next level, but you never know who'll win a battle. It ain’t over till it’s over.”

You can watch his third title triumph below...

Red Bull BC One World Final Watch the world's best b-boys and b-girls battle it out to become the 2023 Red Bull BC One World Champions.

He also believes, that after 25 years of breaking, he is reaching his peak: "Right now, maybe from this year, something was happening. When I try to follow the music, it kind of takes me into the zone. Then, when you're in the zone, there's nothing you think about. You're just in the flow and it is really working for me right now."

04 Otherworldly stamina

The road to legendary status was paved with unyielding challenges that tested Hong 10’s stamina, creativity and battle readiness. His ability to embrace and conquer these hurdles showcased a level of endurance that set him apart. In 2020, a distinctive chapter in his breaking journey was penned when he accepted a call-out battle against B-Boy Harricane from Taiwan, which went over 32 rounds. Emerging victorious without losing a single round was a clear testament to his battle acumen and indomitable spirit.

Hong 10 competes against 10 b-boys in an exhibition battle © Adam Rose / Red Bull Content Pool

Looking back at this battle he remembers: "We battled for maybe 30 minutes. It's nearly the longest battle there is and I kind of doubted myself. I wondered, 'Can I do this?' But then I just went for it and I finally made it."

The following year, he once again rose to the occasion in Las Vegas, battling 10 breakers in a row without a pause. Though the win-loss tally was six to four in his favour, the sheer endurance and skill displayed were awe-inspiring.

The narrative continued in New York City, where he battled 10 local breakers in a 20-round exhibition, pushing his limits further. These challenges were not just about winning or showcasing his skill, but a quest for Hong 10 to continuously test his limits, affirm his passion for breaking, and inspire a generation of breakers to believe in the power of perseverance and the magic of dance.

05 A lasting legacy

Hong 10’s legacy in the breaking world transcends the myriad titles and accolades to his name. It is a tapestry of relentless innovation, indomitable spirit and a deep passion for the dance form that resonates with breakers globally. He didn’t just dance to the beats; he danced to the hearts of a community, inspiring generations of b-boys and b-girls to pursue their breaking aspirations with fervour and authenticity.

Looking forward to what the future holds, he says: "I think I’ve done enough battles for now, so maybe it’s time to give back to the community that I'm from."

Hong 10 shares his secrets with the next generation © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

The story of Hong 10 is a stirring tale of a humble boy from Seoul evolving into a global breaking icon. His journey is a vivid illustration of where passion, coupled with relentless dedication, can lead. As he continues to break, mentor and inspire, Hong 10's legacy dances on.