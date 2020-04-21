The night Horacio Llorens reached out to touch the Northern Lights

The snapshot:

January 2016, in Tromsø, Norway. Horacio Llorens braved the elements for two weeks waiting for the perfect time to take to the air above the Arctic Circle. The mission? Perform a magical free flight under the Northern Lights and capture the beauty in all its glory.

The performance:

Llorens has been an acro-paraglider for 20 years and has taken flight all around the world. Ninety percent of the time, he does so without the use of a paramotor. But in Norway, it was necessary. He explains: “I only use it when I have an amazing opportunity and couldn’t fly without an engine. That was the case in Norway, where it was an unstable area.”

Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the paragliding action on all your devices! Get the app here .

The equipment:

A thick wetsuit and battery-heated gloves were used to shield him from the -15ºC temperatures on the ground and 60kph winds threatening to dash his hopes. The timing of a natural wonder of the world is also, by definition, unpredictable. "Some nights, we had four hours of Northern Lights; others nothing," he says. "You never know and that’s what makes it special. I asked her to dance many times, and she took a while to show up but when she did, she was a beauty!”

That view:

The multiple world champion thought Northern Lights were only truly visible through a camera lens. He was wrong. “I can tell you that when the sky is clear and the Northern Lights are strong, the colours are really intense. You’re under the illusion that you are so close, so you try to touch it, you try to play with it.”

Tracing lines in the sky © Frode Sandbech/Red Bull Content Pool

The results: