America's Cup teams are embracing F1 tech to create 100kph sailing machines

At the helm of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, Jimmy Spithill steers a boat that uses the best of F1 and aerospace technology. With his Italian crew, he's about to face Team New Zealand in the America's Cup finals in Auckland, a team that have ex-F1 designer Dan Bernasconi moulding their boat.

"It really is the F1 on water," says Spithill, a double America’s Cup winner himself . "We've got boats that are doing upwards of 100kph now, powered by the wind and athletes. "It's a technology game. You're allowed to build two boats and get what's essentially called a class rule – just like F1 will get their car box rule of what you can and can't do.

"In our America's Cup team, we have 11 sailors who race on the actual boat, but our team size is just over 100 people. We design, build and engineer the boat, which usually takes around 10 months to build. It's carbon fibre composite construction. It's right up there with aerospace in terms of techniques, safety factors and the electronics and software that are used. They're very, very complex and sophisticated machines."

Spithill is the front man, but there's over 100 people in Luna Rossa's team © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

Because the teams are using F1 technology, it isn't surprising that they employ people with F1 experience to design their boats. Bernasconi, head of design of the America's Cup challengers Team New Zealand, is an ex F1 designer who's been with the Kiwi squad since 2010.

"It's something that's brought up pretty often," agrees Bernasconi. "America's Cup is the F1 of sailing. There's a lot of shared technology: the reliance on simulation through the development of the design and the design being a really important part of the competition, alongside the skill of the helmsman or the driver. The aerodynamics are obviously crucially important in both and there's the same carbon composite technology."

Bernasconi's credibility is not just down to his F1 experience: he holds a PhD in Mathematical Modelling and Aerodynamics backed up with a Masters from Cambridge University.

Racing a boat at up to 100kph takes endurance: Spithill is fully prepped © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

So who wins the races? Is it the driver – or helmsman – like Jimmy Spithill, or the design team?

"As in F1, it's very much the job of the design team to produce a car or boat that makes it a fairly easy job for the driver or the sailors," says Bernasconi. "If there's a significant difference in performance, then the fastest car or the fastest boat is always going to win. It's only when they are very closely matched with a competitor that it comes down more to driver skill or sailor skill."

One key difference is the fact that the boat has to race through water as well as air. So what's more important – hydrodynamics, aerodynamics, or both?

Jimmy Spithill is co-helmsman of the new tech-laden Luna Rossa boat © Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

"The hull has got to be good hydrodynamically, as it accelerates to take off and get up in the air. Then its aerodynamic design becomes very important. You've also got the sails, which are obviously aerodynamic, and the foils, which are always hydrodynamic. The amount of effort that goes into both is split roughly 50/50. The same people are often doing both, as the design skills are similar."

F1 design relies a lot on wind tunnel testing, but getting a 75-foot America's Cup boat in one of these is tough. "Going back five or 10 years, we used wind tunnel testing and testing models in towing tanks," adds Bernasconi. "But we now believe that computer models are more realistic than physical models. Models are always made on a smaller scale, so you don't replicate everything perfectly and it’s a huge expense and effort."

Our work is very strongly data based. We've got hundreds of sensors on the yacht Dan Bernasconi

A huge part of F1 is the data recording and analysis , something the America’s Cup does a little of – or a lot, according to Bernasconi: "Our work is very strongly data based. We've got hundreds of sensors on the yacht, fibre optics measuring strains in a lot of the composite components, very accurate GPS and sensors on all of the control surfaces to measure loads. We stream all of that back with 5G to the base. We've also got a chase boat alongside the yacht and engineers monitoring data back at the base when sailing."

Another thing that F1 is famous for is analysing what the opposition is doing and how. The America's Cup is no different, with Bernasconi explaining how Team New Zealand has two people whose job is solely to watch the opposition.