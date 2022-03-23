© Red Bull Paper Wings

When it comes to paper planes, there’s plenty to learn from the pilots in the Airtime and Distance categories of

, who create marvels of flight with a sheet of A4 paper. No glue, no tearing the page – just a few precise folds produce results like the 13.33s hangtime of Airtime winner Cameron Clark (AUS), and the 56.61m trajectory of Distance champ Jake Hardy (USA), in 2019.