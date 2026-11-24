Grand Theft Auto VI is already breaking records as the biggest entertainment launch in history. It's received near-universal acclaim, achieving almost perfect scores from over 150 critics, and is dominating the cultural zeitgeist. There’s good reason for that. Rockstar Games has crafted an open-world experience that raises the bar for the genre, combining extraordinary visual detail with a world that feels more alive and reactive than ever. This article highlights five ways in which GTA 6 pushes the open-world genre forward, and why its approach could inspire other games in the future.

01 GTA 6 sets a new benchmark for visual fidelity

From intricate details to breathtaking sunsets, GTA 6 visuals are stunning © Rockstar Games

Great-looking video games are becoming more common, but few deliver the level of visual fidelity that Grand Theft Auto VI does for a game of its scale. From the smallest details on characters and vehicles to stunning Miami-esque sunsets over the sea, the game constantly offers up something for players to stop and admire.

You can see individual hairs on Jason ’s forearms during cutscenes, make out the crumbling plaster on an apartment block staircase, and appreciate the variety of hair types and hairstyles rendered in photorealistic detail. It’s not just the big, cinematic moments that look impressive, either. The most ordinary corners of Leonida are packed with detail.

02 How GTA 6 NPCs make the open world feel more alive

A diverse cast of characters adds variety to gameplay © Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto VI is a huge step up from GTA 5 in how much more lived-in its world feels. Simply driving around Leonida, you’ll see streets bustling with people heading to work or running errands. Groups of people chat on the pavements or hang around outside storefronts, commenting on passersby. It truly feels like a world that continues to exist regardless of whether you’re playing the game.

Character models are also far more diverse, making it less likely you’ll see the same person twice. They have their own hardships, with their vehicles breaking down, getting stuck in the mud, or puking outside a bar after a heavy session of drinking. These little moments make Leonida’s citizens feel less like background decoration and more like a collection of people going about their daily lives.

03 GTA 6 features over 1,000 dynamic open-world encounters

Every night out brings the potential for a new encounter © Rockstar Games

One of the most striking parts of simply existing in GTA 6 is how dynamic its open world feels. There are over 1,000 designed open-world encounters, including unique events that can develop depending on how much you interact with them. You may see an abandoned car on the side of the road in the middle of the night and want to investigate, only to unravel a weird and wonderful series of encounters as a result.

GTA 6 rewards those players who take the time to look around. Whether it’s a missing-persons poster on a motel noticeboard, or frantically tracking down the crash site of a smoking plane as it plummets through the sky above you as you’re driving, the game is always tempting you with another reason to stray from your current objective. Your next drive to a mission can easily turn into a completely different adventure, and that’s what makes it so easy to lose yourself in Leonida for hours on end.

04 GTA 6's reactive world responds to player behaviour

GTA 6's city reacts to every action a player takes © Rockstar Games

In many open-world games, your actions have limited consequences beyond the occasional decision that changes the story or a side mission. Grand Theft Auto VI takes a different approach, with even seemingly minor interactions capable of provoking a response from the world and the people in it.

Accidentally crash into the side of an NPC’s car, and if they’re having a bad day, they may chase you down the street, scream obscenities, and ram into the back of your vehicle in their own rage-induced form of retaliation. Park poorly, and you might find a shopping trolley placed right next to your vehicle, or two characters beside it, with one urinating on your car while the other records the whole thing.

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This reactivity also extends to the game’s Wanted and Heat systems . Rather than simply being able to drive away until the police are off your tail, officers will build a profile of you by taking notes on your clothing, appearance, getaway vehicle, visible weapons, witness reports, and whether you had an accomplice. These details can contribute to your Heat in the region, resulting in the police actively looking for you. If you fail to change your appearance or return in the same vehicle, you risk being recognised and pursued again.

05 How GTA 6's environmental details make the world more immersive

Every detail adds to GTA 6's immersive open world © Rockstar Games

On top of these larger building blocks that make Grand Theft Auto VI such a revolutionary open world experience, there are also the smaller things that all add up. More buildings can be entered and explored, shop interiors are packed with detail, and different regions have distinct cultures and environments. Wildlife behaves in a more natural way, with small reptiles scuttling across roads, hogs charging at you on sight, and alligators lying in wait before launching an attack when you get too close.

Even everyday actions have been considered. After eating a snack or drinking a beer, you can choose to throw the bottle on the ground or put it in the bin. You can interact with pets, while regular gym visits and exercise will affect Jason and Lucia’s body fat, muscle and appearance. You can even endlessly scroll on social media and see a very realistic interpretation of meme culture.

Think you’ve been smart by placing a jetski on the edge of the water on the beach to make for a quick getaway after a crime? Don’t leave it too long, otherwise the tide might have gone out and left your getaway vehicle stranded on the sand.

All of this comes together to make GTA 6 a game that allows you to forget about your real-life worries and simply exist in it. Create your own daily routine, push the limits of what you think is possible, but don’t be surprised if the game pushes back.

Everything we know about GTA 6

About the author Who is Chris Jecks? Chris has been covering games for over 10 years for various brands, including PCGamesN, GameRant, Destructoid and Twinfinite. He's written thousands of guides and reviews during that time, and is an expert on action RPGs, shooters and racing games. He's also quite partial to a good indie game, having covered them extensively throughout his career.