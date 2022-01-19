Forging ahead: Kieran Reilly's career as a BMX pro so far

Leam Lane skatepark in Gateshead, England, is just like any other skatepark. A bowl, ledges, banks, flyouts – the kind of thing you see in every town and city across the world.

The difference is that freestyle BMXer Kieran Reilly used to spend almost every spare minute he had here. "Once I was nine and had a BMX, I pretty much lived there," he says.

Cruising the skatepark on their Mongoose 16" wheel bikes ("I remember waking up on Christmas Day to a Mongoose Pit Crew and Boxing Day I was straight back out to the skatepark"), Reilly and his gang of friends were desperate to be able to pull off the tricks the older kids were doing.

"We had the gear, we just had no idea, so had loads to learn. We'd watch the older kids do a trick 100 times and ask them for tips, and because they'd been riding for a long time, they helped us out."

BMX freestyle's next big star is Kieran Reilly © Adam Lievesley/Red Bull Content Pool

Perseverance and no little talent

Reilly's friends were highly competitive, which helped to push them all beyond what most primary school kids would be achieving. "We were always trying to get ahead of each other," he proudly exclaims.

The day Reilly nailed his first trick was a pivotal moment and formative in leading him to where he is now: "It was a 180 out of a ramp. We were trying to do it for ages and now I look back, I can't understand how it took so long. But when I finally pulled it off I was like, 'Yes! I’ve done it!'

"That adrenaline rush and relief of landing a new trick when you’ve put that much work into it, even as a kid I thought, 'I like this.' I also liked being the kid at the skatepark who was good for their age. I loved it back then and have been addicted since."

Reilly pulling a Tailwhip at an early competition © Kieran Reilly

The fire was firmly ignited and from doing 180s Reilly quickly learnt a 360. Things escalated from there. His mates, who weren't as naturally talented, soon ditched their BMXs, and Reilly began to hang out with the older BMXers, where he progressed rapidly. It wasn't long before those riders began to learn tricks from him. It was then he realised that the time was right to see how he compared to other riders his age, and so began entering competitions.

Blood on the tracks

"The first competition I entered was in a place called Whitley Bay, when I was 11. It was the first and last time my mum came to watch me, because during the comp, my front wheel washed out, I knocked myself out cold, cut my chin open and there was blood everywhere. Ever since she's been scared to watch me. It was a rough day out, that one."

It didn't take long for Reilly to start winning competitions © Kieran Reilly

Reilly's dad, Darren, played a huge part in him getting where he is today. Not only did he teach his son to ride when he was five – "knowing my dad, he just pushed me then let go of the bike and I just had to keep going" – but he also ferried the prodigal talent across the UK to competitions every weekend.

My dad would wake me up asking if I wanted to enter this contest or go to this new skatepark Keiran Reilly

"I was young, so I wouldn't even know these competitions were happening and he'd wake me up asking if I wanted to enter this contest or go to this new skatepark. My parents have done so much for me – got me to competitions, bought me things I've needed for the bike. They've been amazing."

Entering comps was crucial in showing Reilly that he could compete with riders much older than him: "It made me think, 'How can I show people I'm better than these other kids?' I like to push myself – I wasn't enjoying it unless I was scared. I love the feeling of being really scared to do a trick and then getting over it. I got quite bored if I wasn't learning something new."

Reilly moved to Corby to be closer to Adrenaline Alley skatepark © Leo Francis/Red Bull Content Pool

It wasn't long before he began to get podium places in his age category and he started to analyse his competitors' performances to see what he could do better. "Wherever they were ahead of me, I was going back and trying to learn whatever they could do better than me," he says.

He also spent hours studying a trio of UK riders: Harry Main, Mark Webb and Alex Coleborn. "Once I saw that it was possible to do the stuff that they were doing – and the fact that they were from England and not America – I realised I had to get to that point."

The road to becoming a pro

As his skill and talent bloomed, something had to give. For Reilly, it was holidays with friends and spending time with them off the bike: "I was seeing my friends less and less because I was choosing to ride and train. I even missed my school prom to go to a competition.

"A week after leaving school, mum and dad said, 'You can't just bum off us and ride your bike – you have to get a job.' I got an apprenticeship as a joiner [a tradesman who works with wood] and rode my BMX every spare minute I had. I didn't see my mates who were working all week and living for the weekend."

Kieran Reilly got his Red Bull helmet in 2020 © Leo Francis/Red Bull Content Pool I couldn't keep burning the candle at both ends. I was constantly tired and never had free time Kieran Reilly

For Reilly, working full-time was key in motivating him to work even harder to turn pro. "I couldn't keep burning the candle at both ends. I was constantly tired and never had free time," he admits.

Despite being exhausted after a day of work, his time at the skatepark was key to everything. "I'd turn up and turn it on. I was there to get stuff done. I turned it on whether I had the energy or not, as I needed to keep progressing."

Reilly with his first Tall Order 187 BMX © Kieran Reilly

Reilly's name was beginning to be whispered around UK BMX freestyle circles as a talent to watch and then came a life-changing message from a legendary British BMX pro.

"One day, dad said he'd got a call from Bas Keep – he'd started a brand called Tall Order and he'd asked if I wanted to ride for them. I was obviously over the moon.

"Me and Bas are close friends now. He's been so supportive – he's given me ideas regarding how to progress both on and off the bike, helped me with social media, provided me with so many tips. He even took me to my first international comp. I'd never travelled abroad and Bas said, 'Do you wanna go and do your first FISE in Montpellier?’ I got that milestone because of him, which is huge in terms of getting your name out there."

Reilly won the best trick at FISE Montpellier 2019 © Kieran Reilly He came 3rd in a FISE Xperience event in the same summer © Kieran Reilly

Getting a Red Bull helmet

Reilly's other career milestone was signing with Red Bull at the end of 2020. "That was definitely one of the best moments. For any BMX rider, any action sports athlete, it's what they dream of."

The historic moment he was told the news was captured on camera. "I had no idea. As far as I knew, Red Bull were a little bit interested. When I opened the rucksack and saw the Red Bull helmet I thought it was a prank, but when Bas said it was mine, I couldn't think of what to say. I started laughing as I was speechless. If I didn't laugh, I would have cried out of pure relief and happiness. It was definitely a good day."

Adrenaline spike

Reilly can now dedicate his time to learning new tricks and progressing © Adam Lievesley

It's no understatement to say that now is an exciting time for Reilly. He's a rider oozing talent and has the determination and skill to push himself further to achieve what no other riders have achieved – and he's still only 20-years-old.

"I like to do things that are progressing BMX as well as myself, like trying to do world firsts and pushing myself to the limits. Standing out from other riders is always massive for me – doing a trick that has shock value and that someone else wouldn't do."

Reilly has participated in some of BMX's biggest contests © Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

He has now moved home from the North East of England to a town called Corby, which has an impressive indoor skatepark facility where he can now ride every day: "It's the best thing I've ever done in terms of riding. I can see my progression has skyrocketed. Riding-wise, tricks-wise, how clean and consistent I am. Now I'm able to turn my best and scariest tricks into everyday tricks, which makes a huge difference."

In terms of the next few years, he says that he has a ton of ideas for riding projects – "I want to push myself and get some of these ideas ticked off." The first of these was a world-first triple flair , an eight-month project that pushed him mentally and physically further than he's ever gone before.

Kieran Reilly lands the world's first triple flair © Eisa Bakos

Outside of setting records, the X Games is another target he's had for as long as he can remember, plus there's the 'O' word, as BMX freestyle made its debut in Tokyo.

"Without a doubt, the 2024 Olympics in Paris are a massive motivation to get better, to perfect runs and aim towards. To represent my country, doing what I love, is a huge goal."