How Max Verstappen can become F1 world champion for the fourth time

The Formula One world championship isn't officially decided yet, but after a phenomenal performance in Brazil,

has tipped the odds hugely in his favour. With three races to go, the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver's lead over title rival Lando Norris is exactly 62 points. This puts Verstappen in a position to end the title contest at the next Grand Prix in Las Vegas. With two races (including one sprint weekend) to go, there may not be enough points for Norris to make up the deficit.