The nutrition approach that allows trials legend Danny MacAskill to perform

The nice thing about when I'm putting in hundreds of attempts is being able to eat whatever I want. One of the things that stood out in San Francisco was how every San Franciscan that you met would have the best food recommendations out of anywhere I've ever been.

There was one sandwich place that we'd go for lunch and I would always go for the Valencia – some kind of turkey sub with homemade slaw. I would see it as a treat if I'd managed to land my trick before lunch. It didn't work that often.

I also like to use Red Bull when I start digging deep for the last hour and a half. I almost never land any trick first go, and often difficult tricks will take me usually hundreds of attempts. If I'm landing something within 50 goes, it's probably not hard enough; 200-plus is quite normal when it comes to technical riding.

That last hour is a time when your body's really nice and warmed up and you're going at the trick with muscle memory. It's that time when you know you're going to land it at some point but you just need to keep going. You just try not to get frustrated with what you're doing.