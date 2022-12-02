Trial Biking

The nutrition approach that allows trials legend Danny MacAskill to perform

Danny MacAskill may take a more relaxed approach to nutrition than race-focused athletes, but he still has to have his food and drink essentials when filming viral videos.
Written by Charlie Allenby
3 min readPublished on
Danny MacAskill drinking a can of Red Bull during filming of Postcard from San Francisco
© Dave Mackison/Red Bull Content Pool

Part of this story

Danny MacAskill

Scottish street trials star Danny MacAskill is riding a wave of popularity for two-wheeled tricks. Check out his viral videos now.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
View Profile
Danny MacAskill has spent a solid minute chuckling when asked whether what he eats and drinks is a big consideration when it comes to his riding. “Nutrition isn't at the forefront of my day-to-day life,” he concedes, before adding that his approach is “everything in moderation.”
His laidback attitude isn’t an anomaly among freestyle riders. Renowned for their chilled approach to training and fuelling, there’s more emphasis on perfecting lines and stunts than all-out performance and marginal gains.
It’s not all fast food and unhealthy snacks for MacAskill though. As a trials specialist, you need to stay strong enough to take the repeated hits but light enough to manoeuvre up, over and between obstacles – as shown in his latest edit, Postcard from San Francisco. It’s therefore important to keep things balanced.
Danny MacAskill poses for a portrait during the Red Bull UK Athletes Summit in Fuschl am See, Austria on July 20, 2022.
The right nutrition keeps MacAskill's mind sharp and his mood positive
© Leo Rosas/Red Bull Content Pool
He explains that he “[tries] to look at certain foods a little bit like fuel and get at least what my body needs, so some protein, veg, salad, whatnot". He adds that he eats “whatever is going to make me happy", using food to keep his mood positive and mind sharp – key when attempting a trick hundreds of times.
Here, MacAskill reveals how he fuels his gruelling filming schedule and what you could expect if you went round his for dinner.

How do you prepare yourself for a day of filming?

Danny MacAskill: I'm a big breakfast guy. For the early shoots in San Francisco, I was pretty keen to have a bit of porridge in the morning or eggs on toast.

I usually try to get a good breakfast in because when I’m out filming, I know I'm going to be putting hundreds of attempts in so I try to eat a bit more than the crew.

Danny MacAskill sitting with a can of Red Bull during filming for Postcard from San Francisco
He drinks a Red Bull to help him focus on the most difficult tricks
© Dave Mackison/Red Bull Content Pool

How do you fuel yourself during a session?

The nice thing about when I'm putting in hundreds of attempts is being able to eat whatever I want. One of the things that stood out in San Francisco was how every San Franciscan that you met would have the best food recommendations out of anywhere I've ever been.

There was one sandwich place that we'd go for lunch and I would always go for the Valencia – some kind of turkey sub with homemade slaw. I would see it as a treat if I'd managed to land my trick before lunch. It didn't work that often.

I also like to use Red Bull when I start digging deep for the last hour and a half. I almost never land any trick first go, and often difficult tricks will take me usually hundreds of attempts. If I'm landing something within 50 goes, it's probably not hard enough; 200-plus is quite normal when it comes to technical riding.

That last hour is a time when your body's really nice and warmed up and you're going at the trick with muscle memory. It's that time when you know you're going to land it at some point but you just need to keep going. You just try not to get frustrated with what you're doing.

Danny MacAskill and the Postcard from San Francisco film crew rest to eat during the filming of the project.
Danny and the crew enjoying a mid-filming-session sandwich
© Dave Mackison/Red Bull Content Pool
Danny crusing through Chinatown in San Francisco, United States in April 2022.
A potential spot to refuel after filming – San Francisco's Chinatown
© Dave Mackison/Red Bull Content Pool

When relaxing once filming is wrapped, what's your favourite meal to cook for friends?

The menu would probably be a barbecue with the classics – chicken, steaks, veg and a nice tasty salad. I really enjoy cooking barbecues, partly because it doesn't really involve any timing as such, and it's easy to feed and satisfy a lot of people. I’d like to get into making special rubs, but I tend to just keep it pretty straightforward and simple.

Go to the special Danny MacAskill in San Francisco show page to watch seven episodes worth of behind-the-scenes footage of the Scot's escapades in the Golden City.

Part of this story

Danny MacAskill

Scottish street trials star Danny MacAskill is riding a wave of popularity for two-wheeled tricks. Check out his viral videos now.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
View Profile
Trial Biking
Bike