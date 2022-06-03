No pain no gain in professional road cycling for Anton Palzer

Professional road cycling is a tough gig. The job description could read something like this: must be able to race for weeks on end at peak levels of performance, take on gruelling rides through rain, hail showers and burning heat, sometimes all on the same day, and ignore the discomfort of peeled skin, aching muscles and countless other side effects.

Most pro cyclists get used to such hardships through long years of apprenticeship at junior levels – but that’s not the case for Anton Palzer, who came to the sport through a much less conventional route.

A year ago, the German athlete left a successful career as a professional ski-mountaineer and world-record-breaking trail runner for a hard-earned place in German World Tour Team, BORA - hansgrohe. He joined the peloton being a runner-up world champion in ski-mountaineering, with his name in the record books for crossing the Watzmann in less than three hours .

We caught up with Palzer earlier this year while he was training in Gran Canaria, Spain, for races that include the Tour de Suisse and the Vuelta a España – get up to speed with his progress below.

My guiding principle is that if you work hard in life, you can do anything you put your mind to Anton Palzer

Finishing a Grand Tour

It’s fair to say Palzer’s early experiences in the pro-cycling world were a real trial – but the results are already encouraging, and the 29-year-old has no regrets about the decision to follow his passion. Palzer debuted at the Tour of the Alps in April 2021 and went on to finish one of the three big Grand Tours – the Vuelta a España – after only five months of training.

“At the Vuelta I was completely thrown in at the deep end,” he says with a grin. “I think the team wanted to see if I was really up for this journey. In ski-mountaineering, there are also races that last up to four days, but when you cycle a Grand Tour, you’re racing for 21 days straight. 21 days is a long time. You race 100 hours, 3800 kilometers in three weeks. Some people don’t spend that much time cycling in their whole life.”

He pushed through to finish the race, but he didn’t get out completely unscathed. “Physically and mentally, I was at my limit,” he says. “I was so done afterwards.

"When I got hurt ski-mountaineering, I just had a break. But when you’re in a bike race that lasts for several days, you go on even if there’s no skin left on your thighs and butt."

Keeping hydrated is important © BettiniPhoto ©2021

Why did Palzer, a former ski-mountaineer champion, decide to switch paths then? Why push through a three-weeks-long race when he realistically has no chance of winning – when he already had a highly successful career in another sport?

What motivates Toni?

“I realized that ski-mountaineering had come to feel like a job, a profession to me, which it actually had been for eight years,” he says. "But I believe that most of all, you need passion to be really successful long-term in professional sports.

“In ski-mountaineering, I took part in races to win them or to get good rankings. That has completely changed. I’m a ‘helper’ to the really good and successful cyclists. In the Algarve tour I ranked 24th after 5 days. After a ski-mo race I would come home with a victory – you can’t compare that,” he explains. “Now, I have to have faith in the process and believe in myself and that I can make it, so that one day, other cyclists will be my ‘helpers.’"

"My guiding principle is that if you work hard in life, you can do anything you put your mind to."

Toni Palzer has big goals © Mario Stiehl

That’s the mindset that secured him big wins in the world of ski-mountaineering and trail-running. But how does he transfer that mentality to weeks-long bike races? Races that – in terms of scale and effort – are on a whole new level.

The importance of pain endurance

He turns serious. “The worst thing you can do is think that one day is going to be easier or more relaxed than the other, because if you do, it will escalate, and you’ll feel like it’s the worst day of your life. It’s extremely important that you tell yourself that every day is going to be extremely hard, and you need to be able to handle the pain.”

He smiles. “I know it sounds a little perverted but to a certain degree you have to enjoy the pain. Physically, all professional cyclists are equally strong – what makes the difference is pain tolerance and endurance.”

Only now as a professional cyclist do I realise how much my body can take and do Anton Palzer

Toni Palzer pushing his limits on the 2nd stage of the Volta ao Algarve © Sprint Cycling Agency

Is that the secret to success then? Is it really about how much pain you can handle?

What makes a pro

“The pain is a reward. We’re all looking forward to the races. We like racing – it’s what we train for. We put in so much effort to bring our performance up to maximum level. You work hard, you make sacrifices in order to be really good on race day, and then the feeling of happiness hits you.”

Perhaps the key to pro cycling success doesn’t only lie in how much pain you can take, but in the ability to harness it, to channel it into something that generates a true feeling of satisfaction.

“The human body is extremely resilient,” he says. “Only now as a professional cyclist do I realise how much my body can take and do. You do three races in one week and on Sunday you’re totally done with your life. You think you’ve reached your limit and then you go on to do a three-weeks-long Grand Tour. And that’s why we do this: because of the feeling you get when pushing the limits."

The life of a professional athlete is like a rollercoaster ride Anton Palzer

Toni Palzer: keeping the pace against the wind © Sprint Cycling Agency

Palzer kicked off the 2022 road cycling season with a 25th-place finish in general classification at the Volta ao Algarve in February and went on to do the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya and the Tour of the Alps in the following two months. He just finished 51st in the Tour de Romandie general classification and is planning to race the Tour de Suisse in June. His results have gone up and we’re curious what to expect from him when he starts at the Vuelta a España again in August this year.

"There's a lot to learn and it takes time. Last year was extremely hard for me so I took my time processing and reflecting on it," he says. "This year, after 10 race days I noticed that I’ve made huge progress. The life of a professional athlete is like a rollercoaster ride: it goes up and down. I’m not someone who rests on his laurels – I am striving for success. I’ve enjoyed being successful in my previous career and I want to get there again.”