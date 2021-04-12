You'll want these How To Be Superhuman guests at your dream dinner party

What does it mean to be superhuman? Rob Pope is in a uniquely qualified position to pose this question. As a man who's run across the USA five times , covering a total of 2,5266km, he elevates himself to a level above what most humans can achieve.

For How to Be Superhuman , he interviewed athletes and adventurers who've achieved the impossible – those who overcame immeasurable obstacles and triumphed over physical and mental demons to claim victory.

One such guest from Series 1 was Ironman Tim Don , who broke his neck in a bike crash and chose to wear a titanium 'halo' screwed into his skull to aid his recovery. He overcame this horrific injury and has successfully returned to racing.

Rob is back from April 12 with a second series and a lineup that will have you poised to hit play as soon as each episode drops. To whet your appetite, we've gathered seven of the guests at a virtual 'dinner party', so you can get to know a little more about them.

With more guests to be announced, stay tuned for news on who'll be joining Rob each week.

Kílian Jornet, 33, ultra runner and ski mountaineer

Kílian Jornet suffered an allergic reaction to a bee sting on his foot © UTMB

Persona: The wise sage

Most likely to spend the dinner party talking about the time he…

Scaled Everest twice in six days in 2017. Not enough for you? How about the fact he did it without supplemental oxygen. Or the three times he's won one of the world's toughest races, the Ultra-Trail Mont Blanc? Or the time he demolished the record for running the Lake District’s Bob Graham Round ? By the time he's finished listing his achievements, you'll be well into the dessert course.

His most memorable moment

It's difficult to know where to start. Jornet is trail-running royalty and has achieved everything anyone could ever wish to achieve in the sport. From winning the Mont Blanc Marathon just three months after breaking his fibula to claiming victory in the Hardrock 100 four times in a row and smashing the records for summiting Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, and Denali, practically everything the Catalan runner has a go at, he wins by an eye-bulging margin. But the Everest story is the one you'll want to hear, particularly the point when he began hallucinating at 8,230m, lost, off-course and stuck in the dark on a deathly-steep precipice, waiting for the sun to rise so he could work out where the hell he was.

Sarah Thomas, 39, long-distance swimmer

Battling extreme sickness, Jellyfish were the least of Sarah's worries © Jon Washer

Persona : The one who wants to continue the party in the pool

Most likely to spend the dinner party talking about the time she…

Swam the English Channel not once, not twice, not three times, but four times in one go in 2019. What makes this story all the more superhuman is that she achieved this seemingly impossible feat a year after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Will ruin dinner by telling you about…

How her swim involved a lot of puke, right from the word go. "I jumped in the water at midnight and almost immediately felt nauseous," Sarah told us in 2019 . "I'd eaten something earlier in the day that wasn't sitting well.” After battling nausea for six hours, she threw up, carried on through the pain, only to begin vomiting again as she began the second crossing. Which makes it unsurprising to hear she nearly quit at that point. However she found the strength to keep going, and in doing so achieved something no one else on the planet has.

Erden Eruç, 59, adventurer/rower

Persona: The fish-based quiz master

Most likely to spend the dinner party talking about the time he…

Circumnavigated the globe entirely under his own power, including rowing for a total of 876 days (including a lonely non-stop 312 days across the Pacific) and crossing overland via bike. It took him a total of five years and 11 days, and won him numerous world records, including being the first person to circumnavigate the world solo by human power and the first person to row the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

His most memorable moment was…

The ocean storms. A sign of a true superhuman, Eruç described them as "exciting – the most fun". The huge waves meant he had to find a new way of rowing through them, which he did by standing in the boat while clasping the oars and surfing his way down the wave. His long stints in the water also meant he learned to identify ocean animals by sounds – sharks made a sandpapery scrape, sea turtles a deep thud and bluefin tuna whizzed by like speeding torpedoes. We'll take his word for it.

Lael Wilcox, 34, endurance cyclist

Persona: The dark horse

Most likely to spend the dinner party talking about the time she…

Beat everyone in the beyond-gruelling 2016 edition of the 6,750km Trans Am cycle race. The race is self-supported and Wilcox crossed the USA in 18 days and 10 minutes, averaging around three hours of sleep a night.

Her most memorable moment was…

The route. Starting in the US state of Oregon, it crossed 10 states and Wilcox said that seeing so much change every day was one of the highlights, in particular riding through Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons National Parks. Then, early on the final morning, she passed the leader, Steffen Streich, who was going the wrong way after making a significant navigational error. "I just started riding as fast as I could," she said and, after racing neck-and-neck for 10km, Wilcox dropped Steffen and sprinted to the finish – which was still 640km away – to take victory.

Ash Dykes, 30, adventurer

Ash Dykes on the banks of China's Yangtze River © Ash Dykes

Persona: Risk-taker – will eat anything presented to him

Most likely to spend the dinner party talking about the time he…

...walked the entire length of China's Yangtze River – all 6,300km of it. The trek took a year and along the way he was followed by a pack of wolves who, it turned out, had killed a local woman only 24 hours earlier. He also had to ignore the threat of bears while trekking through the mountains.

Will ruin dinner by telling you about…