Imagine your dream bike park… Now here are a few tips on how to build it

Doing something with your own hands always has value. The results are self-evident and the knowledge gained can be passed on. The construction of a bike or skate park follows the same process as anything handmade – even massive masterpieces – it starts with a simple sketch.

A true pioneer of crafting parks for both skaters and BMXers is Ivan 'Boroda' Khamchanovsky . After 15 years in the business, the Russian has a string of impressive projects to his name. We caught up with the man himself to find out how he got started and how he managed to pull off his most magnificent creation so far.

Getting started

A man on a mission © Darina Khokhlova

I've been designing and building skate and bike parks for about 16 years. Initially, it all started as a hobby. This was due to my passion for BMX. While riding in the woods I had the desire to build some kind of ramp from whatever I could find. Also, in the cities at that time it was all very boring with only standard parks. Over time, my interest in inventing and building ramps grew and grew until eventually it became my full-time job.

Are you experienced?

One of the first large projects I took on was RocketPark – an indoor wooden skate park in St Petersburg. These were the first bowls in Russia. They were very different in shape from the usual skate parks you saw at that time. I wanted to create an unusual place with many lines and different shapes. Where the rider, using their imagination, could find something new every day.

Watch this! © Ivan 'Boroda' Khamchanovsky

Another interesting, but smaller, project was a collapsible skate park in the shape of a watch. And last year I designed a new indoor complex called Rampstroy House. The park has a soft training zone, a rigid part with a lot of lines and there is also a street line. It's the largest indoor park in Moscow.

Rampstroy House © Rampstroy House

There was also an interesting project called Sand Castle with Irek Rizaev and Kostya Andreev . The idea seemed a bit absurd at first. It involved going to Karelia and freezing 400 tonnes of sand with water from Lake Ladoga.

BMX Sand Castle Project

Dream project

The project in the Kazan Kremlin was very unusual, the place is an UNESCO World Heritage Site! Within the walls is the office of the President of Tatarstan. The site is visited every day by thousands of tourists from all over the world. The layout features lots of large drops from various buildings. This allowed us to come up with an extremely non-standard track when creating a 3D model. At the same time, many difficulties appeared even at the design stage.

Kazan Kremlin

I flew to Kazan four times and measured absolutely everything in order to understand whether what we had conceived could actually be built – and if the rider would reach the landings. We also had to take into account the fact that we should not spoil the place in any way during filming. Add to this the fact that materials were being flown in from different cities. It all came right down to the deadline.

BMX action at the Kazan Kremlin © Sergey Shakuto/Red Bull Content Pool