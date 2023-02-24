Get the lowdown on 6 ways to succeed as a breaker

What it means to succeed in breaking will be different for every b-boy and b-girl . Some breakers want to be world champions or develop a style they will be known for, while others want to pass on the culture and art form. But whatever a breaker strives to achieve, it will always involve hard work and dedication.

We asked some of the biggest names in breaking to explore the meaning of success for b-boys and b-girls – scroll down to learn what they have to say.

01 Pass on the culture

To succeed in passing on the art form and culture, breakers need to live the lifestyle and gain knowledge on the history, birth and evolution of the dance .

One traditional way to do this is to seek out and learn from pioneers such as B-Boys Kiwikstep and Jiggz , who are still present in the scene today.

Legendary DJ, Skeme Richards , says it’s hugely important for breakers to understand the history of the dance and to develop a cultural connection to the music. “You have to go back and study what was going on in America and the UK in the ‘60s and the ‘70s to understand the scene and the struggle of Black people,” he says. “By studying the people you can better understand the music and the culture.”

Junior shares knowledge about dance and culture in workshops worldwide © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Make a creative living

Establishing a creative career with breaking requires a different approach to the dance.

Logistx , the Red Bull BC One Champion in 2021, has starred in movies, appeared in commercials and performed solo theatre pieces in TV shows and at international festivals like Breaking Convention in London.

“Breaking is one of the most misunderstood art forms because it's so much more than people realise,” says Logistx. “Breaking goes beyond the moves, beyond the blowups. When you're breaking and laying your emotions on the floor, you're creating your own 3D story. Breaking is storytelling."

Logistx takes breaking to competitions, theatre stages and beyond © Jesus Presinal/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Become a full-time competitor

It takes years of hard work, the means to support yourself financially and a great deal of sacrifices in order to make it as a full-time competitive breaker.

B-Girl Luma would sacrifice three months of her year to work in America in order to raise funds so that she could return to Colombia and live breaking for the remaining nine months. It was a huge sacrifice but this allowed her to train harder and save up money to travel to international events. "A flight abroad can change your life," says Luma.

The Colombian knows first-hand just how quickly life can be turned on its head. In 2019 she travelled to Brazil to compete and was told about the online Red Bull BC One E-Battle by b-boys Pelezinho and Neguin. She chose to enter and ended up winning the online battle. This earned her a spot in the Last Chance Cypher at the Red Bull BC One World Final.

This was huge because Colombia didn’t have a qualification cypher, so it was Luma’s only way to get to the World Final. Through that win, she also started to get more competitive invites and opportunities, including a wildcard at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021 .

That one moment helped change the career of Luma and her sacrifices have paid off as she is now building a hugely successful career as a full-time breaker.

Luma joined the elite competition sphere through persistence and sacrifice © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Develop your own style

To succeed at developing an original style that everyone recognises and respects is far from easy.

American b-boy Roxrite and Amir from Kazakhstan are two championship-winning breakers who have successfully become known for their unique expressions of the art form.

Commenting on developing his own unorthodox style, Amir says: “Breakers need to have high demands on themselves and be moderately self-critical. They also must love breaking for the creative process itself – not for battles and victories – and dedicate their lives to the art form. Breaking is an art and I want it to look like a painting.”

For Roxrite, developing his unique style meant constantly striving to evolve yet at the same time remembering where he came from. It’s certainly worked for the American who has won more than 100 titles during his remarkable more than 20-year career.

RoxRite's style is timeless © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Have self-belief

The breaking scene is littered with stories of b-boys and b-girls determined to overcome obstacles.

B-Boy Wild Child didn’t have support from most of his family, with some even trying to stop him from training. Fuelled by his self-belief, and help from his mother, he used prize money from a competition win to travel to the Red Bull BC One Cypher India in 2021. Not only did his rounds go viral but he won the competition and earned a wildcard at the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2022. Now he competes worldwide and his entire family has come to support his career as a b-boy.

B-Girl Isis came from Ecuador where there are very few opportunities for aspiring breakers. Driven by her belief in her dream, she moved to America and made her name by winning big competitions, including the Red Bull BC One Cypher USA. She's now invited to compete all over the world and was a wildcard at the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2022 . Reflecting on her success, she says: “You have to believe that the things you want will happen.”

Wildchild pushed through many obstacles to live his dream © Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

06 Change your life for the better

People often look for something that can help them grow as a person in a positive way. And breaking has undoubtedly done this for Italy’s B-Girl Anti and 671 from China.

B-Girl 671 from China © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Anti was already a successful competitive cheerleader and rhythmic gymnast before she established her name as a b-girl. When she won the Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy in 2021, she was flooded with invites to compete in international battles. “It helped me discover more of my personality," she explains. "Before I was shy but now I enjoy meeting new people and talking a lot more. This has opened my mind and my heart, totally changing my life.”

Similarly, B-Girl 671 says: "Before breaking, if I didn’t know someone, my character was shy and I couldn’t communicate with them. Breaking has developed me as a person, gave me more confidence, a vision and direction of how to live a good life, and through it, I made new friends.”