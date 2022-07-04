How to join Red Bull Under My Wiiings with Orlando Duque

Red Bull Cliff Diving legend Orlando Duque is inviting you to join him for a unique training camp in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, from August 23 to August 28.

Not only will you be diving with and learning from the former World Champion – we have much more in store for you as well, so continue reading to learn more…

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2022 in Mostar, Bosnia © Jadran Cilic/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Who can enter?

This training camp is open to all talented male or female cliff divers from anywhere in Europe and born between August 23, 2004 and August 23, 2006.

02 What can I learn?

You will learn how to build your brand to support your sportive career, hear from our Red Bull Cliff Diving physical therapist, Angi, techniques to prevented injuries and finally, watch the world’s best Cliff Divers perform at this year’s Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series tour stop in Bosnia straight from the Hotspot zone … You can’t get any closer than this.

03 What should I submit?

First and foremost, Orlando Duque would like to see you smiling all the way through your application - enjoying what you're doing and simply having fun. For a bit more detail, please include:

Short personal introduction – who are you?

Video of dive compilation (minimum 60 seconds)

Dive list (include as much as you like)

Orlando will, of course, be reviewing all applications personally and announcing a maximum of 15 selected divers for the camp on August 2.

04 What’s included?

Costs

Travel to and from Bosnia, Mostar, accommodation in Mostar, as well as on-site meals (lunch, breakfast and dinner) will be covered for all participants, as well as one accompanying (coach) per participating country/federation.

Guests

One accompanying person per participating country/federation will be invited to join the camp.

Any other guests must cover all costs (travel, accommodation and meals) by themselves. The Red Bull Under My Wiiings Team will be happy to support with planning and bookings.

Travel and accommodation bookings

The Red Bull Under My Wiiings team will manage travel bookings for all camp attendees.

05 Preliminary schedule

August 23

Arrival in Bosnia via a flight to Sarajevo and a bus ride to Mostar.

August 24

9.30 – 10.00: welcome to Mostar – a get-to-know session at Neretva beach

10.00 -– 11.30: diving session including video review

12.00 – 13.00: lunch

14.30 – 15.30: workshop and presentation with Orlando Duque

16.30 – 18.00: diving session including video review

19.00 – 20.00: dinner

August 25

9.00 – 10.00: workshop with physiotherapist Angela Passenbrunner (injury prevention and warm-up)

10.30 – 12.30: diving session with Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series athletes (lower heights and warm-up session)

12.30 – 13.30: lunch

13.30 – 14.30: social media and real life presence workshop with Tobias Zehentner

15.00 – 17.00: Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series athletes training session from platform on bridge

17.00 - 18.30: final diving session including video review

19.30 – 22.00: welcome dinner, Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series and Award Ceremony

August 26 and 27

You’re invited to experience the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series tour stop in Mostar from the front row.

August 28

Departure from Bosnia, bus ride to Sarajevo and a flight from there.

06 How can I apply?

Apply your videos here:

If you have any questions, please reach out to orlando.duque@redbullcliffdiving.com