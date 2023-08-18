Follow the man behind the camera of Red Bull Cliff Diving

Japan, Land of the Rising Sun. In Takachiho, during Round 4 of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series , it seemed to be more like the land of the intermittent sun, with seconds – minutes if you were lucky – between sunshine, cloud covering and cloud bursts. Never has there been a truer rendition of the phrase, 'If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes'.

As a dinosaur-like photographer, I still expose my photos manually and I don't think I've ever been at a location that has forced me to change my exposures so frequently. But hang on, I'm kind of getting ahead of myself here. Let me start at the beginning...

Capturing the mood

It was March and a dark afternoon in Switzerland. I glanced at the heavy clouds that sat low over our house as a gale whistled and hummed past the ageing exterior. It was at this time that the official 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series calendar was announced and amongst the usual sun-filled spots like Polignano a Mare and Mostar sat a new venue – Takachiho, Japan. Great!

I love Japan and this seemed a real natural beauty. These are the ones we love the most, as they really encapsulate the cliff diving spirit Dean Treml

Changing exposure, one of the biggest challenges of shooting in Takachiho © Dean Treml

On closer inspection of the location photos, I couldn't help but notice that it was a dim, tree-covered gorge. Interesting. I'm the last one to shy away from a dark environment, but the trees were a concern. I said to mywife, “Romina, this Takachiho place is going to be a bit of a challenge." She nodded in agreement. As the other permanent photographer in the series, which we've been shooting since 2009, she was well aware of the issue that this location would bring.

By way of explanation, cliff diving is high, so shooting close up photos of the divers doesn't convey the height and risk involved. It merely calls attention to weird facial expressions – and we get enough of those during the official portraits.

Carlos Gimeno gives it his all, somersaulting into the Takachiho Gorge © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

We need photos that show the grandeur and excitement of the sport, showing a diver hovering in a graceful position some double-figure number of metres above the unforgiving waters below. For this is we need to put the diver in a position of contrast, so anyone looking at the photos immediately sees the diver and gets it. A small human amongst speckled leaves will pull a vanishing act, especially if you are Xantheia Pennisi and insist on wearing jungle green swimwear (which she thankfully later changed up in favour of a more contrasting choice).

Xantheia wearing her own design of swimsuit. Helpfully, not a green one © Dean Treml

Behind the scenes

Fast forward to August 1 and we're at Takachiho Gorge for the first training session. The divers are all getting ready, safe in the knowledge that everything will go well, as yesterday at a local shrine they had a purification ceremony. It included much drumming and a dance by a demonic-looking character.

An impersonation of the obeshimi masks in the background by Matt Cooper © Dean Treml

Later they all went for a Kaiseke-style welcome dinner, which was accompanied again by much drumming and a dance by another demonic-looking character.

Filming the ceremonial dancing in Takachiho © Dean Treml Rhiannan Iffland seems excited at the welcome dinner... © Dean Treml

Now, prepping for the first dives at this unique and picturesque spot, the divers are keen to have a look at the location. Nikita Fedotov has a new hairstyle, third or fourth this year. Currently he looks like Alan Rickman's Professor Snape of Harry Potter fame. Molly Carlson and Aidan Heslop selfie their way around. Constantin Popovici is a constant zone of energy, stretching, flexing, smiling and checking his hair product is doing its job. Gary Hunt juggles.

A little Constantin Popovici flex © Dean Treml

On the production side, things are ramping up too. We, along with the moving image team, social team and various others are all fighting for space in an average-sized room attached to a food take-away business. Cameras, lenses and other items of value are scattered around amid the laptops, bags, lunch packs and cans of Red Bull, all threatened to be upset by a precariously positioned pole-cam.

The camera collection, doing a much better job than the disposables... © Dean Treml

The in-water videographer, 'Unterwasser Max', performs one of his daily strip-shows as he prepares to don his wetsuit, while the internet team tell us how sketchy the upload speeds are. The indoor air-con temperature and the outside humidity mean that when we go outside, the lenses often fog up for five to 10 minutes while they acclimatise. Not ideal if you run outside last minute.

Hiding the sunshine

We had three photographers; me, the aforementioned Romina, and Ricardo, a Portuguese snapper who's more at home bobbing around in the sea with sharks and whales. He was floating around in the gorge near the diving area to capture the dives and reactions. Romina was further away in a small rowboat, shooting lower angles.

Photographing from the bottom of the gorge © Dean Treml

I was up top, making my way through the damp foliage and spider webs, humming Indiana Jones music Dean Treml

The training session lived up to expectation, both from a photographic and mythological perspective. The location has a divine history, as it is where Amaterasu, the Sun Goddess, deposited her grandson on Earth to bring peace and plant rice. Incidentally, Amaterasu also hid in a nearby cave and took the sunshine with her, a feat she was performing with annoying regularity on August 1. When the sun was gone for more than a few minutes, there was pretty much always rain, sometimes very heavy. It didn’t matter too much to Ricardo, he was wet anyway, but the heaviness of the rain does make focusing on small, fast moving subjects a bit tricky.

The disposable camera reveals (or conceals) the tricky light conditions © Dean Treml

For Romina, shooting upward meant all the rain hit the lens – not great. The rowboat scenario meant she needed a paddler to move it around as she concentrated on lining up the shots and left/right oar coordination is not a gimme, evidently. In fact, one paddler took a break to use the toilet and never returned. Michi, the high-speed video operator, was also troubled on his rowboat, as suddenly the need to start bailing out water took precedence over shooting footage!

Bailing out begins... © Dean Treml A little help from my friends... © Dean Treml

Meanwhile, I was searching through the trees for angles and after slipping and stumbling around, I found a couple of interesting gaps in the foliage. I would remember these for tomorrow. However, there was so much rain in the intervening night and following morning that many of the branches and leaves sagged down due to the added weight, to fill the holes that had been there previously. Imagine, if you will, a photographer shaking small trees and branches furiously amid the downpours to try and lighten them up as much as possible. As if the rain wasn't making me wet enough!

Proof of concept

This was pretty much the format for the first two days. On the final day it still rained occasionally, but we had a better run of sunshine. Ricardo was the only one who stayed down at water level, Romina and I were up top, with a need to shoot the more obvious shots on and around the platform. Typically, we will take one platform each to do shots of both the women and men during their warmup dives, which provides a nice, close wide-angle view. Having been around the divers so long, most are generally comfortable enough with us being in close proximity.

It was then back to ground level. Romina went bush while I hung around on the bridge. This was a hive of activity, with multiple cameras and people doing their work. Daria, filming for social media, had wedged herself under a tripod in a yoga-like position. Prior to each dive, Japanese taiko drummers performed a rousing beating of drums that culminated with the classic gong. Miguel Garcia seemed to decide that the drumbeat would suit his dive rhythm perfectly and launched himself off the 27m platform as the drumming began, catching everyone by surprise.

At the end of the day, we sat editing at our computers, juggling a matcha ice cream and sending the photos out. Thanks to the spectacular location, plus skill and patience of the team and divers, the photos were looking great and we were pretty confident that these were going to be the stand-out images of 2023. Of course, I'm always happy to be proven wrong!

Arigato

The sun finally shines - Ellie Smart dives on the final day in Takachiho © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

