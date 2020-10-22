Since 2009, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has provided a platform for aesthetic action and dives of incredible complexity from heights of up to 27m. In the 10 years to 2018 (the series' 10th anniversary), the panel of five international judges have pulled out their scorecards a total of 17,620 times, but the top score of 10 has only been flashed on 104 occasions. In a sport where the tiniest of mistakes can be the difference between a high score and a low one, between winning and losing, and between champions and runners-up, what does it actually take for a cliff diver to hit that perfect dive and nail the magical 10?

"One dive is one million details," explains Russian wildcard and 2013 World Series champion Artem Silchenko . "You have to know all the details. If you have a small mistake it's already not a 10. The judges want to see everything, but mainly it's the take off, what you do in the air – all your positions, all your technique, all your lines and of course a rip entry."

Six-time champion Gary Hunt of England echoes Silchenko's words about what is needed to secure a 10, and also explains the psychological side of it:

"The most scary part in a dive for me is the build-up to the dive," says Hunt. "Then you have the take-off, where for me everything just is a big relief, you jump and then there are no doubts. Then you have the most important part, what you're doing in the air, making everything look good. Then to impress the judges you have to enter the water without a splash."

It's a dive that almost gets you out of your chair, you want to start clapping and applauding because it's really exciting Steve Foley

For every diver, the aim will always be to tempt those top marks from the judges, but what is it that makes those men and women holding the cards pull out the big one?

"It's a wow factor," says Australian Steve Foley , who has been a part of the judging panel since 2011. "It's a dive that almost gets you out of your chair, you want to start clapping and applauding because it's really exciting. It's just grabbed your attention and it's got all the aspects you want, the great take-off, the power, the aesthetics, the beauty and, of course, the great rip entry."

"To me, it's a dive that just moves you when it happens. It's a quick moment that it happens in. If you ponder too much and think about things you probably never give a 10."

"A few years back the focus was fully on quality," says Orlando Duque . "Quality meant everything. It showed up in the results. So I think that's why we saw a few more 10s. What's happening in the past few years is that the focus has been difficulty and when you raise the difficulty of course smaller mistakes do show up and the judges pick it up immediately, then it goes down to nine-and-a-half and to nine.