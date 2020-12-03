How working from home can give you a new edge

South Korean dancer and popping queen Dassy , Canadian ice climber Will Gadd and Turkish sports photographer Nuri Yilmazer have flourished working at home. Taking the time to find new challenges, pick up fresh skills and think about their careers.

Dassy, who was typically criss-crossing the globe to perform solo or with her crew, Femme Fatale, is now teaching from her Los Angeles home, introducing students from all over the world to popping. She's now an expert in lighting her performance space and finding the best angles to showcase her amazing moves.

Gadd finally conquered the challenging rock face he could see from his home in Alberta, Canada and made lasting lifestyle changes to slash his carbon footprint.

Yilmazer returned to his love of intricate cut and paste artwork. Working with images of street runner Hazal Nehir , he filmed a stop-motion sequence in his flat, envisaging it as a parkour playground, and now commissions for such works are flooding in.

Hazal Nehir photographed by Nuri Yilmazer © Nuri Yilmazer/Red Bull Content Pool

From an apartment in Los Angeles, street dancer Dassy has taught her incredible popping moves to women all over the world, crafted a sensational street dance for 17 people and designed masks to complete their striking look.

It opened the dance to people from all over the world Dassy "People took my popping classes from everywhere. Korea, Japan, France, Brazil,' she said. "I felt like it opened the dance to people from all over the world and, because I was feeling happy to be doing the class, they were receiving that feeling too." Unable to travel and tour this year, Dassy turned to coaching and choreographing online. Along the way she picked up new technical skills, learning how to light her home performance space, film herself on her phone and teach a specialised dance through the small, horizontal screen of a laptop.

Dassy hasn't stopped popping © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Dassy was so effective in teaching a group of women in Los Angeles that when they could eventually meet, they could perform their popping piece straight off.

"We learned the choreography via Zoom. We didn't practice in person, everything was via Zoom," she says. "Then, when we got there, we quickly practiced and then we just shot it – this is possible."

Working from home has also given Dassy a chance to recover from the strain of years of trans-continental travel: "I was feeling way, way better and able to take care of my body."

Although it has been tough for dancers, missing out on live performances, human contact and human touch, Dassy said, “it was a time for me to focus on my inner self. I can’t meet anyone – so I need to figure out this time for myself. How can I use it.”

Some 3,000 kilometers north of Los Angeles ice climber Will Gadd was at home in the Canadian Rockies, having completed an ascent of Kilimanjaro in February. For the seasoned adventurer who has conquered peaks all over the globe, home working was unfamiliar, but he soon found new projects.

“We worked on a really big new route on a rock face near my house. It is so big that we nearly didn’t get it done this year. We were up there a bunch of days, and it was really exciting.

“I look up from my deck and can see that wall and I’d never been up there because I was always so busy travelling!” Gadd says.

Will Gadd © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

I want to spend more time right here where I am Will Gadd Ice Climbing He also took time to consider how he wants to work in future, having seen firsthand the shocking effects of global warming on the shrinking ice in Kilimanjaro. For Gadd that has meant taking steps to drastically reduce his carbon footprint. “It has been a time to reflect and think about what we want and how we live our lives. I don’t want to go back to the way I was living before. I want to spend more time right here where I am.”

In Istanbul as Turkey locked down street-sports photographer Nuri Yilmazer thought about what he could do from home. He revived a favourite, elaborate art technique from his college years. Yilmazer created an astonishing stop-motion film in his Istanbul flat using 900 images of Turkish parkour runner Hazal Nehir, herself at home in Ankara, five hours away.

A tiny cut-out figure of Nehir leaps from Yilmazer's coffee table, scales a chair leg, prances over his keyboard – striking notes as she lands – and soars over a flaming gas ring in her energetic dash through his flat.