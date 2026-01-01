How to train like Thor: hybrid training tricks from Hollywood’s superhero

Luke Zocchi knows what it takes to build a superhero. For more than 13 years, he’s been the personal trainer to Chris Hemsworth - the actor best known for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two grew up together as childhood friends in Australia, and today, Zocchi ensures Hemsworth stays in godlike shape whenever the cameras start rolling. From designing workouts to fine-tuning meal plans, he’s the behind-the-scenes expert ensuring one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes always looks the part.