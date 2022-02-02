5 tips that'll help you become an urban downhill master

If there’s anyone who knows how to race urban downhill mountain bike events like the upcoming Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo race in Bogotá, Colombia, it’s Pedro Burns . The 25-year-old rider has been breaking records as a racer in enduro, downhill and urban downhill since kicking off his career as a junior back in 2013.

Burns has been competing in the enduro's premier race series, the Enduro World Series, since 2018 and he's managed to position himself within the top 20 best-ranked riders in the world. The two-time Andes Pacifico enduro winner is a skilled rider on any surface, as seen in his MTB Raw clip he filmed for in 2020 when in his native Chile he shredded a rock-covered mountain, an epic urban downhill route and forest trails. Watch it below:

Pedro Burns

Burns has raced the last two Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo editions, making him the perfect guide into the world of urban downhill and to help you achieve your dreams of becoming an urban downhill whizz to rival riders like him, Tomáš Slavík and last year's Monserrate winner Adrien Loren. "Fly high on your bike and in your dreams," Burns is keen to tell anyone who likes to ride on two wheels.

Pedro Burns – primed and ready to race urban downhill © Bruno Terena/Red Bull Content Pool

Here is his insider tips on what it takes to be a great urban downhill rider.

1. Banish doubt

It stands to reason that, balanced on the precipice of an almighty drop-in, you may experience some doubts about what you're about to do. Burn’s advice? Don’t worry about it.

"You have to be one hundred percent sure of what you're doing, because in urban downhill there are lots of big drops that you can't just roll down. You have to jump."

Urban downhill can be a leap of faith at times © Camilo Rozo/Red Bull Content Pool

In other words, before taking your downhill racing into the city, you need to know what you’re doing. "You have to be one hundred percent convinced you can pull it off," he says. "There's no space or time for doubt. You need a lot of experience if you're racing certain tracks like Valparaiso . It's not an easy one."

2. Be aware of your environment

Obviously, riding in an urban environment is different to riding down a mountain. Out in the wilderness, you may experience all types of dirt terrain, roots and rocks, depending on the weather. In the city, this is replaced with concrete, cobbles, stairs and a whole host of artificial surfaces, including wood. Knowing how to ride these is important, as it is knowing the route ahead.

"In an urban environment, you can look at the course in advance and plan a bit easier than you can in the woods. You need to take into account all of the different materials you'll encounter, like cobblestones, tarmac, wood and paving.”

It's important to recognise exactly what challenges the course may bring © Camilo Rozo/Red Bull Content Pool No dirt, but you still need to make split second decisions in urban DH © Nicolas Gantz/Red Bull Content Pool

It's also a case of adjusting your headspace to your environment, too. "You also need to know woods will be steeper than an urban course, so you need to adjust yourself and your thinking depending on the overall environment," says Burns.

Get an idea of just what to expect from the Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo course for this year's race by watching Adrien Loren's POV of his winning run from the 2021 event below:

Adrien Loron's POV winning run

3. Feel the pressure

We're not just talking about stress, but how you set up your bike, too.

"For urban downhill, you need a lot of pressure in the tyres. You need fast-rolling tyres on the streets, but you also need to appreciate that you're going to lose some grip at some points, so you need to be careful."

Bike setup has to take account of all the surfaces you ride on © Kevin Molano/Red Bull Content Pool

As always, riding urban DH is different to riding in the woods and on dirt. "For instance, if there's a turn in the woods, and you see it could be steep, you need to be careful,” Burns explains.

To combat the differing environment of an urban run, Burns suggests: "It's also worth making the bike stiffer in general – more pressure on the suspension as well – because there are big drops and you're going to go really hard, so you need the bike to be responsive at that speed and on hard stuff like concrete."

Urban downhill is anything but smooth © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

4. Keep an eye out for the dogs. Yes, really

Granted, this one might not apply everywhere, but in Burns's native Chile it certainly does.

"When you're racing, you trust that no one is going to cross the street," Burns explains. So far so good. "But you have to be careful. In some races in Chile, there are lots of dogs. You have to be careful and really focused. The organisers say the dogs are part of the course. If a dog crosses in front of you, you're not able to try your run again. It's part of the game, you have to deal with it."

Expect the unexpected, who knows what will step out around any corner © Gustavo Cherro/Red Bull Content Pool

In non-canine related safety: "You also have to be conscious of cars and people, because you can't control that, so you have to be very aware to stay safe," Burns advises.

5. Go for it

It's a simple one this. Or is it? Enjoyment should be at the heart of all sport, but overcoming your doubts and fears and actually just sinking into the moment? That can be hard. Still, as Burns says, it’s always best to: "Enjoy your ride. Don't overthink or stress. Just ride, enjoy, go."

Above all, have fun! © Kevin Molano/Red Bull Content Pool

Pedro Burns will be racing at the 2022 edition of Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo in Colombia on Saturday, February 5. Red Bull TV will be live-streaming the urban downhill race [with English and Spanish Commentary], and you can watch all the action on this dedicated Red Bull TV page from 2.50pm UTC.