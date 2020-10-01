How to watch the Red Bull BC One E-Battle
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
We're down to the top 16 dancers and about to enter the live stage of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle – find out everything you need to know about watching the live streams right here.
The Red Bull BC One E-Battle is going down for the third time in 2020. It's the online competition that enables the winners to participate in the Red Bull BC One World Final, even if their home country doesn't host a Red Bull BC One Cypher.
Previously on Red Bull BC One E-Battle
Over 800 competitors signed up for this year's Red Bull BC One E-Battle – and the preselection and first two battle rounds were already on fire. Check out the stories below to find out what went down so far and rewatch all the videos from the first two rounds on the e-battle page.
When are the live streams of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2020?
- Top-16 battle round: October 10, 6pm UTC
- Quarter final battle round: October 17, 6pm UTC
- Semi finals and finals: October 24, 6pm UTC
Where to watch the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2020 live streams?
The best way to enjoy the live streams of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle is on Red Bull TV. You will find all the streams on the Red Bull BC One E-Battle event page.
You can also enjoy all the best dance content, including the live streams, on the go. Just download or update your Red Bull TV app.
The live streams are also available on Red Bull BC One Youtube and Red Bull BC One Facebook.