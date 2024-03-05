4 things you need to get the win when playing 3on3 street basketball

Red Bull Half Court is the 3on3 street basketball tournament that tips off in more than 25 countries around the world. With the 2024 series now underway with country qualifiers, here we take a look take a look at the winning recipe of the Apelsinerna team of Niklas Krantzy, Oliver Silveira and Sife Cherkaoui, who claimed top honours at the Swedish qualifier in Gothenburg, Sweden, back in 2022.

Oliver Malo, Sife Cherkaoui and Niklas Krantzy after taking the win © Simon Berggren

01 Some 3on3 experience

Basketball and 3on3 streetball are similar yet very different. In normal basketball, it's 5on5 players on a full-size court. In street basketball, it’s 3on3 players on half a court, meaning both teams play and score on the same hoop. The games are also only 10 minutes long or first to 21 points, which makes the game intense and faced-paced, so having some experience in the format definitely helps, as Apelsinerna discovered.

It was Apelsinerna’s second time entering Red Bull Half Court and the team members used their experience from last year to up their game: “Last year we weren’t really fit for fight," said Oliver Silveira after the final. "The other players were much more excited and eager compared to us and, to be honest, they also played much better.”

3on3 street basketball is played on half a court © Simon Berggren

02 Good tactics – use your energy wisely

One way Apelsinerna stepped it up was by having some good tactics. As previously mentioned, 3on3 is a very intense game. 10 minutes might sound short, but when you’re only three players on court, every step, move, pass and shot really counts. You have to play defence as well as attack all the time.

Oliver Malo going for the shot © Simon Berggren

As the games require a lot from you, Apelsinerna decided to save energy where they could and that’s one of the reasons how the team managed to defeat last year’s winners, PWO: “In 3on3 you have to remember that there are many games to play and you have to conserve your energy,” explained Silveira.

“We actually met PWO twice. Once in the group play where they won. We kind of knew that we would move on from the group play already and decided to conserve some energy during that game. Then, when we met them again in the semi-final, I feel like we had more energy left and we also won the game”.

03 A three-point shooter

At the end of the day, three points is more than one, and if you have a player who can keep nailing those long shots then you’ll score heaps more points. This was the case for Apelsinerna player Sife Cherkaoui, who turned out to be a specialist at scoring big points when needed.

Silveira revealed the key to his team winning is having a three-point shooter on the team, saying: “I mean, he lands three three-point shots just in the final!”

Never underestimate the power of a three-pointer © Simon Berggren

04 Good vibes and team spirit

It’s all about teamwork in 3on3, and having unwavering belief in your ability as a team could be the final piece to the puzzle. Well, at least if you live up to the same stoke levels as Niklas Krantzy: “I root for our team every time and that’s probably why we win,” he said with a laugh.

Apelsinerna team-mates showing each other some love © Simon Berggren I root for our team every time! Niklas Krantzy