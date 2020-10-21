Hunt and Iffland reign in Spain

Australia's Rhiannan Iffland completed the perfect season in Bilbao, Spain, winning her seventh stop in a row to become the first Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series diver ever to go unbeaten all year. On the men's platform, it was the familiar sight of England's Gary Hunt celebrating in front of 27,000 fans who had gathered beside the Nervión river, following his fifth win of the season.

Iffland, who along with Hunt had secured the King Kahekili trophy with a stop to spare in Mostar three weeks ago, continued her record-breaking form to achieve a feat that no man or woman had managed before. The 28-year-old 'dominator from down under' has been untouchable from the 21m platform this year, and a fourth title in a row shows just how far ahead of her rivals she is right now.

"I'm still pinching myself really," said Iffland. "This year was amazing for me and I just want to keep this confidence going. I want to continue enjoying the sport as much as I have this season. I knew I had to put in a good one today, and I really wanted to take the points and the clean sweep. I have my friends over here from the UK and my boyfriend as well. It was a really nice feeling."

Canada's Lysanne Richard finished the day 27 points behind in second place, while Jessica Macaulay of England completed the podium. In the overall season positions it was the reverse as the Brit, in just her first season as a permanent diver, finished ahead of Richard, with the Canadian securing third place for the second season running.

Spectators watch on as Rhiannan Iffland completes her 100% perfect season © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

I want to break barriers and do things that no one has ever done before Gary Hunt Hunt had arrived in the Basque Country with a steely determination to reassert his dominance, following a humbling defeat to the sport's new star, Constantin Popovici of Romania, at Stari Most. And the Brit's smile was as wide as the Nervión as he emerged from the water to see he had edged ahead of Mexico's Jonathan Paredes for the win. Fellow Brit, 17-year-old Aidan Heslop , defied his tender age to grab third and a place on the podium in just his second start as the youngest diver ever. "It means a lot to win the series with a victory," said Hunt. "I didn't want to leave this season on a sour note. It feels great; really the best of the world was here, and clearly the legend Orlando Duque . So I'm really chuffed. I want to break barriers and do things that no one has ever done before."

Another win for Gary Hunt and yet another title © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

The position of runner-up in the overall standings went to Paredes, who secured this place for the second time after 2016 and made 2019 his fifth year in a row to finish in the overall top three. Completing the overall podium was America's Andy Jones , who repeated this PB from 2016.

As the sport's legend, Orlando Duque from Colombia bowed out from an illustrious career with his final competition accompanied by the thunderous applause of thousands of fans, but he doesn't leave the 27m stage without passing on his heritage. His mentee, 19-year-old Maria Paula Quintero will represent Colombia in 2020 after securing a spot in the permanent divers' line-up.

Orlando Duque ended with a trademark flying front dive © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Besides Quintero, two more wildcards made the cut for next season in the women's, Brazil's Jacqueline Valente and Iris Schmidbauer of Germany. Italy's Alessandro De Rose also requalified for a full season after one year as an invitee in the men's.

Through the world ranking, which considers the FINA World Cup and World Championships besides the World Series competitions, the top eight performers secured a permanent ticket from 21m and 27m.

After the huge success of the final showdown in 2015, Bilbao's La Salve Bridge was once again a great host as the World Series reached an exciting climax.

Three brand-new locations, a clean sweep in the women's and two 'perfect dives' in the men's as well as pure cliffs providing the launchpad at almost half the stops – the athletes' quest for the glorious King Kahekili Trophy became a thriller during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series' 11th season.