Hunt and Iffland seal title at Stari Most

Australia's

retained her

title with another dominant victory in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, reeling off a majestic final dive into the Neretva river to win it in style with one stop to spare.

Gary Hunt

also claimed his eighth King Kahekili Trophy on a dramatic afternoon at Stari Most; the Brit having to settle for second place on the day after Romania's

Constantin Popovici

wowed the crowd of 20,000 with a perfect dive to pick up five 10s from the judges.