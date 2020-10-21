Hunt rules with perfect 10 in Lebanon
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
The Brit records a score, while Rhiannan Iffland makes it five in a row at Red Bull Cliff Diving in Beirut.
Gary Hunt scored the perfect dive in his 77th appearance and became the first man ever to be awarded all 10s from the judges since the introduction of the World Series in 2009. The Brit was at his brilliant best in a brand-new off-the-cliff competition in Lebanon, with a wide-margin victory ahead of second-placed David Colturi of America, and Romanian wildcard Catalin Preda in third.
It was also a record-breaking competition in the women's as Rhiannan Iffland powered past Mexico's Adriana Jimenez by more than 54 points to remain unbeaten in 2019, while Belarusian Yana Nestsiarava completed the podium in third. 12,000 spectators watched on as the World Series hit new grounds and set new standards off the coast of Beirut's neighbourhood of Raouché.
Following a day when high waves around the Pigeon Rocks forced a schedule cut to one dive only from the cliff face, the men and women of the World Series presented themselves in absolute top form, beating records on end from up to 27m as the oldest extreme sport hit new grounds in one of the world's oldest city.
In another commanding performance, 27-year-old Iffland not only bettered her own point record for an optional dive by a significant 13 points, but also received three 10s for a single dive – an absolute novelty in the women's. It was not only the Australian who broke records in the competition from the city's most significant landmark, as second-placed Jimenez improved the high score for a required dive on day one. With the slightest of margins ahead of fourth place, Belarussia's Nestsiarava secured her third season podium.
In the men's, a sensational final dive gave record winner Hunt a runaway victory at the fifth stop of the season. At his brilliant best, the 35-year-old finished off with a perfect 10 dive, after he'd ripped his first dive directly off the cliff into the Mediterranean Sea to earn two 10s from the judges, to surpass Mexico's Jonathan Paredes' combined record of six times the highest note from the jury at a single stop.
40 points behind the Brit, America's Colturi finished in second place after a slow start in this pure venue, while invitee Preda from Romania took his second third place in his overall fourth showing. In the overall standings the dominant duo Hunt and Iffland topped the boards with the same lead ahead of their closest challengers. The Brit was followed by Paredes and Jones in the men's while the sport's dominant female force from down under was trailed by Nestsiarava and Jessica Macaulay from Great Britain gong into the last two stops of the year.
From the urban wilderness of Beirut's Raouché neighbourhood and the third off-the-cliff competition in the current year, the cliff diving elite travels to the FINA High Diving World Championships in South Korea in eight days' time before they continue their battle for the King Kahekili trophy in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina on August 24, in the 2019 World Series' penultimate stop.