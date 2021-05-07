Red Bull Flick is the ultimate 2v2 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament and it’s back with a bang for 2021.

Thousands of duos from around the world will have the chance to battle it out to be crowned as the best pairing on the planet.

G2 Esports superstar Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač was already onboard as brand ambassador for this year’s Red Bull Flick when the event was announced last month, but we can now reveal that one of Counter-Strike’s most talented and recognised stars has now been joined by G2 team-mate – and cousin – Nemanja ‘huNter’ Kovač .

The cousins have always been close, playing gaming tournaments in huNter’s parent’s internet cafe before finding fame , with NiKo the first to pursue a professional Counter-Strike career. It’s fitting that huNter once again follows in the footsteps of his cousin then, joining Niko as brand ambassador for the biggest CS:GO tournament around.

“Our official relationship is being cousins, but to me, he’s just like a brother, we basically were growing up together and we have been through a lot together in our lives,” says NiKo of huNter.

“I’ve always wanted to play professional Counter-Strike with my cousin NiKo”, huNter tells us, and adds, “my dream has been accomplished. We are ready to do everything for each other inside and outside of the game.”

The duo will be hosting two qualifiers throughout the year, with dates to be announced. Winners of those events will earn a spot in the closed Red Bull Flick qualifier, with the best of the best amateurs going on to play alongside the pros at the Red Bull Flick Invitational Helsinki.

Fancy your chances? Keep an eye on our FACEIT page here for full details on Red Bull Flick registration.