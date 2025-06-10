One of the most interesting things about HYROX is how many different ways there are to be good at it. There’s no single ideal background. The top end of the Elite 15 is full of runners, swimmers, CrossFitters, triathletes and competitors from team sports - and they all bring different strengths to the table.

That mix is something you see throughout Beyond the Rox , the five-part Red Bull TV documentary that follows the rise of HYROX. Several of the featured athletes talk about where they came from and how they've had to adapt their training to meet the demands of the sport.

It makes sense. HYROX asks a lot from your body - strength, endurance, movement efficiency and the ability to suffer for nearly an hour without falling apart. And, depending on your background, certain stations are going to suit you better than others.

Jake Dearden at the HYROX World Championships © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

Runners: Big engines, smart racing

There's a strong running presence at the top of the HYROX field and that's not a coincidence. With eight 1km runs built into the format, anyone with a solid running base has an immediate advantage. But pure running isn't enough, because you still need to be able to move weight, manage transitions and hold form when fatigue sets in.

Athletes like Jake Dearden (a sub-2h 30m marathon runner) and Lucy Procter (track and cross-country) show how runners can adapt when they commit to building strength. Dearden has developed into one of the most balanced male athletes on the circuit, while Procter is known for her smart pacing and ability to stay consistent through the later stages of a race.

Others big names like Dylan Scott, Sinead Bent, Jess Pettrow, Tim Wenisch and Rich Ryan also come from various running backgrounds and tend to excel on faster courses where efficiency and pacing matter. They're usually near the top in overall run splits and when they combine that with the strength and muscular endurance to hold their own on areas such as the sleds and wall balls, they become hard to beat.

Ida Mathilde Steensgaard conquers her World's Toughest Playground © Jesper Gronnemark/Red Bull Content Pool

OCR, CrossFit and functional training backgrounds

Athletes coming from OCR (Obstacle Course Racing) or functional fitness often bring strong transitions, high relative strength and the ability to recover quickly between efforts. Ida Mathilde Steensgaard (OCR), Lauren Weeks (CrossFit, swimming and soccer), and Hunter McIntyre (OCR) all fit this mould. They're aggressive in their pacing and usually extremely efficient on the stations.

New Zealand's Beau Willis, originally a tennis player, has spent years training in CrossFit and now blends power and precision well. His movement quality on stations is incredible and he is rarely outdone on the exercise stations, especially in the back half of the race.

Tia-Clair Toomey and James Newbury are two more names worth noting. Both have elite CrossFit experience and have already made an impact in HYROX Doubles. Their strength and movement standards carry over well, especially on stations where form and tempo matter, though it's worth noting they certainly have more of a running background than many others from the world of CrossFit.

Triathletes and endurance hybrids

HYROX naturally appeals to triathletes - people used to long races, pacing strategy and aerobic output. Tom Rodgers, Pelayo Menendez, Amy Bevilacqua and Hidde Weersma all have triathlon backgrounds, and it shows in how they manage their effort across the full race. They’re often comfortable with the volume of running and rarely go out too hard.

This group doesn’t always dominate the heavier stations, but they're often top-tier in overall times because they don’t fade. It’s consistency over peak power.

Alexander Rončević in action © Brian Ching See Wing/Red Bull Content Pool

Swimmers, cyclists and other specialists

Athletes with swimming or cycling backgrounds tend to bring good breathing efficiency and an extremely strong aerobic base – ideal for machines like the ski erg and rower. 2024 HYROX World Champion Alexander Rončević (who used to swim 80km per week for much of his childhood) and Vivian Tafuto (U.S. Olympic swimming trials competitor) are both regulars in the Elite races with particularly strong machine splits and the ability to move well under fatigue.

Lauren Griffith (OCR, rock climbing, running) and Emilie Dahmen (tennis, field hockey, sprint triathlon) show how varied skillsets can blend to make a well-rounded HYROX racer. They're not just relying on one strength, they've built a broad base and know how to move.

Joanna Wietrzyk holds the Women Pro Doubles record with Tia-Clair Toomey © Brian Ching See Wing/Red Bull Content Pool

Team sports, military and strength athletes

Some of the more surprising transitions come from athletes who started in team sports or strength training. Joanna Wietrzyk (tennis, netball), Jon Wynn (rugby league, military) and James Kelly (Australian rules football) have all adapted well.

Kelly openly admits he wasn’t the most technical footballer, but he could run forever. Now, he's strong on both the runs and the heavy work. Wietrzyk's coordination from court-based sports helps her move efficiently, especially on high-skill stations like the ski erg and wall balls. Wynn brings military-level focus and calm under pressure - traits that help when fatigue hits and things start to unravel.

You've also got athletes like Graham Halliday and Seka Arning, who come from strength-first backgrounds like bodybuilding and power training. They're often strong on sleds, carries and wall balls, and as their running continues to improve they can be dangerous.

What's clear is that HYROX isn't just for one type of person. There's no single path to the top, just a common outcome: you’ve got to be fit, efficient and mentally tough. Whether your background is in a pool, on a track or under a barbell, if you can bring the right combination of engine and execution, you can compete with the best. That said, as the sport grows, we may start to see athletes reaching the top who've trained specifically for HYROX from an early stage in their athletic careers.

Love HYROX? Be sure to tune into Beyond the ROX on Red Bull TV .

26 min Grind to glory: off-season prep to be an Elite 15 Discover the physical and mental grind required in the off-season to compete against HYROX’s elite athletes.