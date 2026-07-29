What Hidde Weersma learned on the road to HYROX success

Hidde Weersma: Well, it’s easy to talk about it now that it’s behind me. I've been doing HYROX for about five years, and started to chase the Elites a year ago. Because I worked full-time before, I naturally had boundaries in how many hours I could train. But since I stopped working full-time in January, I can train like a full-time athlete.

To begin with, this was great. I had more time to train and rest, and it worked out really well for the European Championships in London. But, after that race, I got really enthusiastic and thought ‘OK, I will do more volume, more intensity, more heat training, and if I lose a little bit of weight, I will be unbeatable in Stockholm'.

It was a rookie mistake because, as a coach myself, I know you shouldn’t try to improve everything at the same time. I walked into that trap and ended up becoming sick three weeks before Stockholm. Ignored all the signals from my body and trained too hard. So I wasn’t in the best shape for Stockholm, and I know I can do much better.