Who does what on the ice? Every ice hockey position explained

Ice hockey is one of the fastest and most exciting sports in the world. Mastering it starts with understanding the key player positions. Like any true team sport, every role in hockey has a purpose, from controlling the puck and setting up plays to blocking shots and defending the net.

It’s also the ultimate team sport. Wins and success depend on every player working together toward a common goal. While individual players can make a difference, no one wins alone. To become victorious, teams must trust, communicate and understand their roles. The five skaters and the goalie have to move as one unit, cover for each other, create space and react quickly. Great teams win not just with skill, but with chemistry, effort and a shared commitment. That’s how championships are earned.

Today’s veterans like Hilary Knight and US Women’s National Hockey phenom Laila Edwards , show just how much skill, speed and strategy go into every shift on the ice. Whether you’re watching the pros or learning the basics for yourself, knowing how each hockey position works is essential to following the game and appreciating the talent it takes to compete at the highest level.

01 Players on the ice

Laila Edwards is the 2024 Bob Allen Women's Player of the Year © Koury Angelo/Red Bull Content Pool Hilary Knight is a legend of women's hockey © Kyle Lieberman

In the NHL, an active roster can have up to 23 players, but only 20 players dress for a game: 18 skaters and two goalies. Each team has six skaters on the ice at a time:

Three forwards: centre, left wing, right wing

Two defencemen: left and right

One goalie

02 Goalie

Goals are small in ice hockey © Red Bull München/City-Press/Red Bull Content Pool

The goalie is the backbone of any ice hockey team. They’re responsible for stopping shots and directly play in their zone. They’re the last line of defence and need to have lightning-fast reflexes and unshakeable focus.

The goalie’s main job is easy to define but tough to execute: keep the puck out of the net. Goalies face slapshots, deflections, breakaways and chaotic scrambles. To handle it all, they wear specialised gear like pads, gloves, a stick to block, catch or deflect shots.

Beyond making saves, they also have to communicate with their defence, control rebounds to limit second chances and help start offensive plays.

Teams dress two goalies per game:

Starting goalie - 1

Backup goalie - 1

03 Defencemen

Laila Edwards can play both in defence and as a forward © Robert Snow/Red Bull Content Pool

Defencemen [yes, they're still largely called defensemen in women's hockey] are responsible for protecting the defensive zone, blocking shots and stopping the opposing team from scoring. In addition to that, they also help transition the puck up the ice, support offensive plays from the blue line and create scoring chances.

They play in left-right pairs, working together to control their side of the ice. They’re crucial to both ends of the ice as they are the bridge between defence and offence. A strong defensive pairing can shut down forwards and kill penalties.

Typical game-day line-up:

Left defencemen - three to four players

Right defencemen - three to four players

04 Forwards

Hilary Knight is a renowned forward © Kyle Lieberman

Forwards are the primary goal scorers and playmakers. They apply pressure in the offensive zone, create scoring chances and also contribute defensively when needed. There are three forward positions, each with a specific role:

Centre: Leads face-offs, sets up plays and supports offence and defence Left wing: Plays on the left side, focuses on scoring and pressuring the opposing defence Right wing: Plays on the right side with the same offensive and defensive duties

Together, all three forward positions drive the team’s offensive attack, apply and maintain pressure and support their team-mates in all zones of the ice. Forwards are rotated frequently in shifts to keep the pace high and energy up throughout a game.

Typical game-day line-up:

Centres - four to five players

Left wings - four to five players

Right wings - four to five players

05 Why it all matters

Hilary Knight has a collection of medals from the US national team © Kyle Lieberman

Understanding each position – forward, defencemen and goalie – gives you a deeper appreciation for everything that happens on the ice. For a league like the NHL, where teams battle through an 82-game season, players must know their roles and rely on each other night after night.

At every level of the game, from youth leagues to the pros, great hockey is built on players knowing their roles and working together to win.