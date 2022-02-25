Casper 'cadiaN' Møller is no stranger to the massive Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland. The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive veteran has stepped onto the iconic stage more than once in his career, and he's now looking to lead his squad onto one of the biggest stages in esports.

One of the highlights of the competitive CS:GO calendar, Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2022 marks its annual return to the iconic arena, and cadiaN’s team Heroic are ready to make their mark in front of a 10,000 person crowd.

With the playoffs taking place over the next few days and the grand final insight on February 27, cadiaN is ready to return to the stage and continue his young team’s solid run after booking their place in the semi-finals following 2-0 games over both Team Vitality and Virtus.Pro.

Prepping for one of the biggest events in the calendar takes time. However, cadiaN had a different approach for this year’s IEM Katowice – by taking things slow.

"We scheduled a really slow start to the year where we didn't just come back and play 10 hours a day. We started a bit more slowly," he says. "Because we also wanted to prolong the hunger and to just slowly get back to the state where you're actually mentally and physically ready to play that amount of hours per day. So we started the baseload, and then we just built on it."

"And I think one important piece to the practises is that I also had a talk with our coach, about just practising one or two maps a day. And so we had a few days where we just practised one map, multiple times a day to get more reps in.

"I think sometimes when you get back from the vacation, and you'd have to play two or three maps, which are different, there's just so many tactics and small philosophies and movements that you can forget. So just getting up to date on those, in the beginning, was really nice," adds cadiaN. "And yeah, therefore, we've had a good time so far."

A good time definitely, as that prep looks to be paying off. Heroic qualified directly into the Group Stage and were off to a solid start on their first day of competition. They faced OG as their first foes in Round 1, who are evidently still getting into gear after recent roster changes. Yet the Nemanja 'nexa' Isaković-led squad put up a fight, as they each traded maps before Heroic sent OG to the lower bracket to face MOUZ after a decisive match on Inferno.

"It was an amazing start to the first big event of the year," says cadiaN. "We're very happy to see that our shape has been so good. It definitely wasn't easy with the ending we had last year, but we really managed to gain the right focus and practise with a lot of efficiency. And therefore, we could feel in practise that our shape was really good.

"That also showed in the first week, where it was definitely not an easy break meeting number 10 (OG), four (Virtus.Pro) and three (Team Vitality) in the world. I don't think you could describe a much harder route to the semi-final."

Round by round, frag by frag, I clawed my way back into it and had a lot of impact when it really mattered cadiaN

Day two of Heroic's campaign saw them face off against Vitality. Along with being ranked third in the world, Vitality's Mathieu' ZywOo' Herbaut is also often touted as being one of the best players in the world, yet Heroic took them down 16-12 on the first map in Mirage before heading into overtime on Inferno. And that's when cadiaN kicked into high gear, as Heroic couldn't afford the chance to let Vitality play a third and final map.

"When we got to overtime, I told my boss, we need to finish this quickly. But in general, yeah, I think I like when there's something at stake," he says. "But I don't think I can entirely use that excuse for not playing that well in the first part of the game, because that was also important, to try and close out that game 2-0 against a good Vitality who have ZywOo, who's been named the best player in the world multiple times.

"I definitely got into a bit of flow in overtime, and round by round, frag by frag, I clawed my way back into it and had a lot of impact when it really mattered. And also some of the things that weren’t in the kill feed, like some of the clutch scenarios, ending the game against Emil 'Magisk' Reif, people saw that, but we also had a good 2v2 with Rasmus 'sjuush' Beck, where we defused in the last second against ZywOo."

Virtus.Pro were next in their sights two days later, yet Heroic made short work of the fourth-ranked team in the world, taking the first map on Mirage 16-5, before sealing the deal 16-10 on Vertigo. Clearly a solid week for cadiaN and crew, but the hard work isn’t over yet. Playing on-stage inside the Spodek Arena is a different experience, compared to both regular LANs and playing online from home – and cadiaN’s hoping to lend his expertise to his fresher-faced peers.

"It's slightly different, yes, but not so much because of the amount of spectators or the scale of the arena," he says. "When we're at these tournaments, I don't think it makes sense to practice exactly the same way as you do at home. So there's been a little more free time here than we would do if we were playing at a boot camp or just practising from home. And with that being said, every possible hour that is there to be used on CS will be, and we are also looking for new small things throughout these days and to just have that extra advantage over the incoming semi-final.

I'm just excited to play with the crowd again cadiaN

"I'm super excited, though. It's one of, if not the most legendary stage in esports. It's a privilege to be there. And I mean, I'm a bit more of a veteran in the scene. I know [the stage], but I'm not sure my young teammates know it as of yet. Not many players make it to the part where you're in the last six, and you play in front of 10,000 people in the Spodek.

"You know, we don't know who we face, and that can have very different outcomes in terms of the map pool. So it can also be a little bit difficult to not know who you play until the day before."

FaZe Clan and Gambit Esports face off later today to determine who will advance to the semi-final and play against Heroic. And the other side of the bracket looks equally fierce, with Virtus.Pro and G2 Esports in the running to then take on Natus Vincere. The stakes are high, the teams are fierce, but cadiaN and Heroic will be looking to take their first week highs with them to power them through the rest of the tournament.

"A lot of people have been praising us for how good we've been playing in the first week, and we gained a lot of confidence," he adds. "And, obviously, we're hoping to win, but we also know that the field is very strong, and even the smallest mistakes can make the difference at this part of the tournament."

Heroic play their semi-final match at IEM Katowice 2022 on February 26 at 19:00 CET.