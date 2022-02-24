All systems go as Wout van Aert readies for the spring classics

The transition from cyclo-cross to the road is easier than the reverse. I train on the road all-year-round, and that also includes times when the cyclo-cross season is in operation, so it is a small adjustment when I go to the road after that. I plan more endurance training for instance. The ratio of training is different in the winter, where I focus on intensity [which allows you to put out shorter more explosive efforts].

After the cyclo-cross season, I combine intensity training with endurance so that I have the physical capacity to ride for five or six hours. Most of my team-mates actually do the opposite. First building up endurance and then focusing on intensity in February. It takes time to adapt to it, but I think I did it very well this season.