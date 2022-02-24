All systems go as Wout van Aert readies for the spring classics
Mentally and physically are you ready for the new road season?
I certainly am! After finishing my cyclo-cross season at the Belgian National Cyclo-Cross Championships [in early January] I had a longer period to prepare for the road than I've had previously, as well as a good period of rest. It's made me even more excited to get back racing. Physically I've had more time to prepare and train.
You've recently been training in Tenerife. How did that go?
We were able to train in ideal conditions for three weeks. Everything went as planned. Almost every day was beautiful weather! The riding was at altitude but I already had experience with that. I came home with the good feeling that I had hoped for. Excited to start the new season!
Is there still some work to be done physically?
The transition from cyclo-cross to the road is easier than the reverse. I train on the road all-year-round, and that also includes times when the cyclo-cross season is in operation, so it is a small adjustment when I go to the road after that. I plan more endurance training for instance. The ratio of training is different in the winter, where I focus on intensity [which allows you to put out shorter more explosive efforts].
After the cyclo-cross season, I combine intensity training with endurance so that I have the physical capacity to ride for five or six hours. Most of my team-mates actually do the opposite. First building up endurance and then focusing on intensity in February. It takes time to adapt to it, but I think I did it very well this season.
This season we will see you wearing a Red Bull-branded helmet during road races. Tell us about that?
It's great that I can now ride with a Red Bull helmet in the summer as I do in the winter with cyclo-cross! It's a real landmark and it will be the coolest helmet in the peloton. It is unique, makes me proud and gives me extra motivation! Just like in cyclo-cross, it will give me wings now too!
You'll have some new faces in the team too. How is the atmosphere among the group?
I have a lot of new team-mates. We have been on altitude training with most of the team, and that creates a bond. Two Belgians have joined this season, which makes it extra fun for me. The atmosphere is great and I'm really looking forward to working together to meet our objectives. During the preparation for the road season, more attention and time has been given in terms of collaborating with the other team-mates, more than in previous years.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is the first on your race program. What are your expectations?
It's immediately a tough first race! My enthusiasm is high and of course, I take to the start thinking of victory. After all, you don't start just to finish the race. On the other hand, we also have to remain realistic. In this race, I'm behind in terms of condition to other riders who have already been racing a few races in February. We have to assume our preparations at altitude at the training camp will pay off later. For this race, it will be difficult to reach an absolute peak immediately after coming from a training block. We have prepared as well as possible so I guess we certainly have the ambition to aim for a good result.
What's different this season?
The spring classics are always a big goal like it was last year. I haven't actually been riding them for very long, and I and the team have certainly made mistakes here and there. I have had good results but missed out in some races. We learn from the racing every time. This year I'm aiming to be at my best later in the spring to hold out my form and fitness for Paris-Roubaix (April 7). My training is designed to have me in top condition for Milan-San Remo a month earlier (March 19). Obviously, this is not an exact science, but this is what we have planned for.
So Paris-Roubaix is the main goal this year? What about the Tour of Flanders?
I am mainly building up to these two races. Due to a change in the calendar - the Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands is between the two - it will be a very long spring racing block. It is an extremely long period from Milan-San Remo to Paris-Roubaix to be at your best, in total five weekends of racing, but we've trained for that.
Any number of riders are in with a chance to win these classic races. Who are the athletes to keep an eye on this year?
There are too many riders to mention. But there are the usual suspects everyone talks about! At Deceuninck-Quick-Step there are always men who are strong during the spring: Lampaert, Stybar, Asgreen and Sénéchal. We also take Jasper Stuyven into account. Elsewhere there is Tom Pidcock. I assume that after a short rest period from winning the Cyclo-Cross World Championships he will try to continue to be at that level. Definitely a competitor for the spring. Mathieu van der Poel is returning from injury and won't be there yet, and of course that will make a difference. I think he will be back at a good level later.
Everyone sees you as one of the top favourites in these one-day classic races. How do you deal with that pressure?
For me, it has become normal to be one of the top favourites. And if you're used to it, it automatically becomes easier to deal with. I mainly try to keep an eye on my own goals. That for me is the most important thing. There is a lot of confidence in the team, and that gives me a certain amount of serenity.
Will you win Saturday?
I hope so! It would be a nice start to the new season if I could win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. A first race back on the road is never easy. We don't have the advantage over some of the other teams and racers yet, but the race is always unpredictable, so we're giving it our all and going for it!